Will Crocs (CROX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Crocs (CROX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this footwear company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Crocs, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The earnings estimate of $1.38 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +30.19% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs has increased 7.42% over the last 30 days, as three estimates have gone higher while one has gone lower.

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $7.59 per share represents a change of +135.71% from the year-ago number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Crocs, with four estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 10.16%.

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Crocs currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

While strong estimate revisions for Crocs have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 37.2% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

