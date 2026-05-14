Will Credo's Balance Sheet Power the Next Phase of AI Expansion?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO boasts a fortified balance sheet with cash and equivalents of $1.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting a sequential increase of nearly $488 million driven by strong free cash flow generation and proceeds from its at-the-market offering.

The company generated cash flow from operating activities of $166.2 million, up $104.6 million sequentially, while free cash flow totaled $139.7 million.

Management noted that it remains “well capitalized” to fuel the next leg of growth, while maintaining a considerable cash buffer.

As AI reshapes the data center architectures, it is accelerating demand for high-speed connectivity solutions. Credo lies at the intersection of AI and data center build-outs with its active electrical cables (AECs), optical Digital Signal Processors and PCIe retimers solutions that address the growing need for high-speed, low-power connectivity in the data center space.



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Given this, the cash strength is strategically valuable as Credo deepens its role in the hyperscale ecosystem. The company continues to scale its AEC business while accelerating investments in newer growth areas such as ZeroFlap Optics, Active LED Cables (ALCs) and OmniConnect solutions.

Credo has now also resorted to M&A to gain an edge against rivals. In the past few months, it has acquired high-speed connectivity IP innovator CoMira Solutions and microLED technology firm, Hyperlume. CRDO recently announced a deal to acquire DustPhotonics for $750 million (cash plus stock and performance-based incentives).

Looking ahead, Credo expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenues between $425 million and $435 million and projects more than 50% year-over-year growth in fiscal 2027. With ample liquidity, sufficient cash generation and expanding AI demand, Credo appears well-positioned to pursue its long-term ambitions.

However, the opportunity is unfolding in an intensely competitive space where Credo faces bigger rivals like Broadcom AVGO and Marvell Technology MRVL.

Balance Sheet Snapshot for Rivals

Broadcom is one of the giants in the semiconductor space. As of Feb. 1, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $14.17 billion, providing AVGO with enough flexibility to execute M&A, boost R&D and expand manufacturing capacity amid the AI boom. AVGO expects strengthening momentum in the AI space as its five hyperscaler customers now begin the next phase of deployment for the custom AI XPUs.

However, Broadcom’s acquisition-driven growth strategy (mainly the VMware acquisition) had led to a hefty debt on its balance sheet. Long-term debt was nearly $63.8 billion at the end of the last reported quarter. Notably, ample free cash flow generation offers a cushion for servicing/reducing its debt. Broadcom generated $8.26 billion in cash flow from operations, while free cash flow was $8.01 billion in the last reported quarter. Capex stood at $250 million for the quarter.

Marvell Technology had about $2.64 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the last reported quarter. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $373.7 million. The company is using its cash pile to capture AI-driven opportunities in cloud and data center infrastructure through scaling of the R&D investment. The recent acquisitions of XConn Technologies and Celestial AI are expected to expand MRVL’s footprint in the emerging AI scale-up networking market.

Like AVGO, Marvell Technology also has a highly leveraged balance sheet with a long-term debt of $3.97 billion as of Jan. 31, 2026.

CRDO Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CRDO are up 12.5% in the past month compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 13.7%.



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Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, CRDO is trading at 17.34, higher than the sector’s multiple of 9.39.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRDO earnings for fiscal 2026 has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.



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CRDO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.