Will CPI remain at 40-year highs?



January 2022 CPI data are scheduled to be released on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 8:30 A.M.

Economists are forecasting a 7.3% year over year increase in January’s CPI (Consumer Price Index) after a 7% rise in December. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 5.9% compared to 5.5% previously. As the chart below shows, the current level of the CPI is at a 40-year high.

In Astoria’s view, inflation was notably lower over the past decade as lower interest rates spurred the growth of technology which resulted in lower prices for goods and services. As we have argued in the past, we believe inflation will remain structurally higher in the years ahead as supply chains are rebuilt and corporations have pricing power. People seem willing to pay higher premiums for goods and services.

Exhibit 1

United States CPI

[caption id="attachment_455150" align="aligncenter" width="601"] Source: FactSet, US Department of Labor. Data as of January 12, 2022.[/caption]

January 2022 PPI data are scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 8:30 A.M.

In terms of next week’s PPI (Producer Price Index), economists are forecasting a 9.8% year over year increase in January after a 9.7% rise in December.

One risk that may be worth monitoring is if inflation pressures impact consumer spending which could potentially hurt the US economic recovery.

Exhibit 2

United States PPI

[caption id="attachment_455149" align="aligncenter" width="619"] Source: FactSet. Data as of January 13, 2022.[/caption]

Best,

Nick Cerbone

Please note that Astoria Portfolio Advisors serves as a subadvisor to the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF.

Photo Source: Astoria Portfolio Advisors

