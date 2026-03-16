Will Costco Wholesale Stock Join the Trillion-Dollar Club by 2030?

Key Points

Costco's business has been doing well, even as economic conditions have been far from ideal.

The company still has plenty of room to expand internationally.

The stock's high valuation, however, could hinder its near-term returns.

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Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is one of the leading retailers in the world, with a market cap of around $440 billion. And with a growing business and plenty of growth opportunities still out there, it's highly likely that it will become much more valuable in the future.

Could the retail stock join the trillion-dollar club by the end of the decade, and is now a good time to add it to your portfolio?

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Why Costco's business still has plenty of room to grow

Costco's warehouses drive a lot of traffic and are often packed with bargain hunters looking to save by buying in bulk. A great testament to that is how well the business is still doing today, even as economic conditions may not look all that great. For the month of February, its comparable sales were up 7.9% for the entire company, and over the past 26 weeks, they were up around 6.8%.

Its online business is growing at an even faster pace, with digitally enabled sales rising by more than 20% both over the past month and year to date.

Plus, a huge opportunity for the business is to grow internationally. Of its 924 warehouses, more than 85% (790) are in North America. There's ample room for the business to expand and become much larger in overseas markets.

Is a $1 trillion valuation for Costco's stock inevitable?

Costco's stock would need to rise by about 125% from where it is today for it to reach a $1 trillion market cap. That averages out to a compounded annual growth rate of 22% over the next four years. That would be a fairly high return for a stock that's already trading at a high valuation -- more than 50 times its trailing earnings. In just the past 12 months, Costco's stock has risen by around 11%.

I do think Costco will eventually reach a $1 trillion valuation, but I don't think it'll happen by the end of the decade, simply because of how expensive the stock already is in relation to earnings. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see the stock decline in the short term.

If you're a long-term investor, Costco's stock can still be a good buy today, but you may just need to temper your expectations as to how well it might perform. With a high valuation, it can be difficult for a stock to rise a whole lot higher, since a lot of future growth is effectively priced in. But with a quality business and strong growth opportunities, it can be a solid long-term investment to hang on to for years.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.