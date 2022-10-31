Will Costco Products Get More Expensive in 2023?

There's a reason so many consumers routinely shop at Costco despite the cost of a membership. Costco offers an array of bulk grocery items and household products at prices that are often competitive.

But this year, consumers may have noticed that the price of some Costco products went up. We can thank inflation for that. And if you're wondering whether Costco items will have an even higher price tag in 2023, the answer really boils down to the way inflation trends.

Consumer goods could cost more -- or prices could come down

Whether it will cost more to shop at Costco and other retailers in 2023 will really hinge on whether inflation levels cool off. If the general cost of goods remains high, then retailers like Costco will spend more to procure the items they sell. As a result, they'll likely pass those added costs onto consumers in the form of higher prices.

But inflation levels could fall in 2023. And if that happens, thereby making it cheaper for retailers to procure products, then you may find that you end up with a lower credit card tab as a result.

Meanwhile, there's reason to believe that inflation will cool off in 2023. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively implementing interest rate hikes to encourage a pullback in consumer spending. That needs to happen to bridge the gap between supply and demand that caused inflation to soar last year.

As the Fed puts rate hikes into place, borrowing will continue to get more expensive for consumers. And so they're likely to cut back on spending to a meaningful enough degree to allow inflation levels to settle.

How to make the most of your Costco shopping in 2023

Whether Costco prices will be cheaper or more expensive next year is yet to be determined. But either way, there are steps you can take to keep your personal shopping bills to a minimum.

For one thing, pay attention to the promotions Costco runs. It usually releases a deal book on a monthly basis (both in the mail and online) where you can see which products are temporarily discounted. If you see there's an item you buy frequently on sale, load up, provided you don't have to worry about it expiring before you can use it.

It also helps to make shopping lists when heading to Costco -- and stick to them. Wading through those giant warehouse club stores can be an overwhelming prospect. But if you have a shopping list to follow, you may be more grounded and less likely to fall victim to impulse buys.

Even if Costco prices do increase in 2023, chances are, you'll spend less on essentials there compared to other retailers. Furthermore, while Costco may opt to raise the cost of its yearly memberships at some point in 2023, the warehouse club giant has no immediate plans to impose an increase. So that's one bill you can assume will hold steady at least in the near term.

