Will Costco Pay a Special Dividend in 2026? Here's What History Says.

Key Points

Costco's most recent special dividend payouts were in 2020 and 2024.

In 2024, its special dividend payout was $15 per share.

Given its history and strong balance sheet, some investors are speculating another payout could happen in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale ›

Over the last five years, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shareholders have been rewarded through a soaring stock price, which has climbed over 130% as of this writing. But they've also been rewarded by something else during that time frame: a special dividend payout.

In 2024, Costco paid a hefty special dividend of $15 per share. There isn't a clear pattern for when the company pays a special dividend, but given its assets and payout history, another special dividend may not be too far off.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Costco's history of special dividend payouts

Unlike its current quarterly dividend, Costco's special dividend is more sporadic.

Payable Date Payout 12/18/2012 $7 per share 2/27/2015 $5 per share 5/26/2017 $7 per share 12/11/2020 $10 per share 1/12/2024 $15 per share



After looking at the payouts from the last few years, some patterns emerge. The first is that, outside 2017, most special dividends were paid near the start or end of a year.

The second is that those payouts have been made every two to four years. The quickest was two years, with a special dividend paid in 2015 and then again in 2017. The longest time between special dividend payouts has been four years, when one was paid in 2020 and not again until 2024.

None of these offers an exact time frame for when Costco will pay another special dividend. But a payout in 2026 would fit part of that pattern, as it would mark two years since the last payout in 2024.

What's also offering optimism is that the retailer is well capitalized to make the payout. Costco is sitting on roughly $20 billion worth of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Looking at total returns for Costco

When that special dividend is paid out, it's a nice reward for shareholders. For example, in 2024, for anyone who owned 100 shares, that $15 payout per share gave them a special dividend of $1,500.

That special dividend, however, also points to why it's beneficial to consider Costco as a long-term investment. There's no guarantee when a special dividend will occur, so instead of playing a guessing game, investors who believe in Costco can just hold the shares and not worry about when one might be paid out.

For a long-term shareholder, that special dividend will also help boost total returns, which include Costco's quarterly dividend payout and potential stock price appreciation.

Should you buy stock in Costco Wholesale right now?

Before you buy stock in Costco Wholesale, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Costco Wholesale wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 3, 2026.

Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.