Will CoStar's Earnings & Revenue Beat in Q2 Drive the Stock Price?

CoStar Group CSGP reported non-GAAP earnings of 17 cents per share in the second quarter of 2025, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.43%. The company registered earnings of 15 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, increasing 13.3% year over year.



Revenues of $781.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.25% and increased 15.3% year over year. This represents the company’s 57th consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth. The upside was driven by robust performance in key segments.



CSGP raised its top-line guidance for the third quarter of 2025 based on the second quarter of 2025 results, which bodes well for investors. The company’s shares have also gained 18.9% against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 10.6% in the year-to-date period.

CSGP’s Top-Line Details

CoStar’s revenues (34.7% of revenues) of $270.9 million beat the consensus estimate by 1.12% and increased 7.1% year over year.

In the second quarter of 2025, CoStar Group sites reached 141 million average monthly unique visitors, while the Homes.com Network attracted 111 million.

Information Services’ revenues (5% of revenues) of $39.3 million beat the consensus mark by 6.97% and increased 17.7% year over year.



Multifamily revenues (37.4% of revenues) of $292 million missed the consensus estimate by 0.33% but increased 10.6% year over year.



LoopNet’s revenues (9.7% of revenues) of $75.7 million beat the consensus mark by 1.41% and increased 8.5% year over year.



Second-quarter residential revenues (3.6% of revenues) were $28.4 million, which missed the consensus mark by 8.45% and increased 8.4% year over year.



Other marketplace revenues (9.6% of revenues) of $74.7 million beat the consensus mark by 48.81% and increased 139.4% year over year.

CoStar’s Operating Details

In the reported quarter, selling and marketing expenses increased 10.2% year over year to $394.9 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 50.5% compared with 52.9% in the year-ago quarter.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 60 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 15.6%.



Software development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 70 bps, while Customer base amortization expenses rose 190 basis points year over year.



Operating expenses increased 14.8% year over year to $640.7 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased 30 bps year over year to 82%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $85 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $40.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 490 bps to 10.9%.

CSGP’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Statement

CoStar reported cash and cash equivalents of $3.62 billion as of June.30, 2025, compared with $3.68 billion as of March 31, 2025.



The company had a long-term debt of $992.5 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $992.2 million as of March 31, 2025.



Cash generated by operating activities was $199.7 million in the reported quarter compared with $53.2 million in the previous quarter.

CSGP Initiates Q3 & 2025 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects revenues between $800 million and $805 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 16% at the mid-point.



The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $75 million and $85 million for the third quarter of 2025.



For 2025, revenues are expected to be between $3.135 billion and $3.155 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 15% at the mid-point.



The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $370 million and $390 million for 2025.

CSGP's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CoStar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Allegro Micro Systems ALGM, Alkami Technology ALKT and Meta Platforms META are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Computer and Technology sector.

Allegro Micro Systems, Alkami Technology and Meta Platforms each sport a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present.



Allegro Micro Systems shares have gained 65.8% year to date. ALGM is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 31.



Alkami Technology shares have plunged 23.3% year to date. ALKT is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 30.



Meta Platforms shares have returned 20.5% year to date. META is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 30.

