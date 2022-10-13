Will Cost Woes be a Spoiler for Danaher's (DHR) Q3 Earnings?

Danaher Corporation DHR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Oct 20, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 3.4% in the past 90 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 10.2%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Danaher this earnings season.

Danaher Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Danaher Corporation price-eps-surprise | Danaher Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

Healthy demand for bioprocessing products is likely to have aided the Life Sciences segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total sales in the Life Sciences segment indicates a 1.8% rise from the year-ago reported number.



The Diagnostics segment is expected to have benefited from healthy demand for products related to molecular testing and higher non-COVID testing volumes. Healthy consumables business and solid demand for equipment are likely to have boosted Environmental & Applied Solutions segment revenues.



Besides strong segmental performances, Danaher’s top line is expected to have benefited from the acquisition of Aldevron (August 2021), which has strengthened its foothold in the genomic medicine field.



However, high raw material costs and supply chain disruptions are likely to have affected DHR’s margin performance in the third quarter. Given the company’s substantial international presence, foreign currency headwinds are expected to have impacted the top line.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Danaher this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Danaher has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $2.24. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Danaher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings

Danaher’s second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35. The bottom line increased 12.2% year over year, primarily on sales growth. DHR’s net sales of $7,751 million climbed 7.4% year over year and outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,288 million.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022) results on Nov 3.



Parker-Hannifin’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.1%.



Emerson Electric Co. EMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) results on Nov 2.



Emerson’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Free Stock Analysis Report



ParkerHannifin Corporation (PH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.