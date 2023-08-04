Will Cost Headwinds Weigh on EnerSys' (ENS) Q1 Earnings?

EnerSys ENS is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2023) results on Aug 09, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while matching in one, the average beat being 9%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for EnerSys this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Increasing costs and expenses are likely to have hurt ENS’ bottom line in fiscal first quarter. Decreasing volume in the Europe region, temporary cost pressures from the Sylmar facility and productivity headwinds in the Missouri factories are expected to have dented EnerSys’ performance in the fiscal first quarter.



Supply-chain challenges and rising interest rates are likely to have weighed on EnerSys’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Given the company’s substantial international presence, adverse movements in foreign currencies are expected to have dented ENS’ top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, strength in broadband, data center and telecom businesses, and favorable pricing actions are expected to have boosted the Energy Systems segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Systems’ revenues in the fiscal first quarter suggests a 7.8% increase from the year-ago reported number.



The acquisition of Industrial Battery and Charger Services Limited in April 2023, which has bolstered ENS’ motive power service offerings and strengthened its presence in the UK market is likely to have aided its top line in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues indicates a 6% jump from the year-ago reported figure.



Strengthening demand, technological expertise and effective pricing are expected to have supported EnerSys’ fiscal first-quarter performance as well. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings indicates a 19.1% hike from the year-ago reported number.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ENS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: ENS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.37. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

EnerSys reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share. The bottom line increased 51.7% from the year-ago figure of $1.20 per share. EnerSys’ revenues were $989.9 million in the quarter under review, up 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. The company revenues beat the consensus estimate of $953 million.

