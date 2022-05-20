Will Cost Headwinds Dampen Euroseas' (ESEA) Q1 Earnings?

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA is slated to release first-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on May 23, after market close.



The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters, while missing the same in the other two.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Euroseas this earnings season.

Factors to Note

With economic activities gaining momentum, strength in the shipping market is expected to have boosted Euroseas’ first-quarter performance. Increased charter rates in container ship markets are likely to have aided the company’s top-line performance.



However, high operating expenses due to increased crewing costs for vessels, thanks to coronavirus-related restrictions, are likely to have hurt Euroseas’ bottom line in the first quarter.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Euroseas Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Euroseas this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. However, that is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Euroseas has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $3.34. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Euroseas carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Euroseas reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 per share. The bottom line improved significantly year over year. Total revenues of $40 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.46% and surged year over year.

Snapshots of Sectorial Releases

Below we present recently released earnings numbers of some companies within the Zacks Transportation sector.



Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, incurred a loss (excluding 50 cents from non-recurring items) of 98 cents per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended Mar 31, 2022), narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.11. However, the amount of loss narrowed significantly year over year. Results were hurt by the impact of Omicron and the Russia-Ukraine war on travel demand.



Ryanair Holdings’ quarterly revenues of $1,319.6 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,356.3 million but improved significantly year over year with increase in traffic despite lower average fares (down 27% year over year due to Omicron-induced woes and the Russian invasion of Ukraine).



Kirby Corporation KEX, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of 29 cents per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 6 cents per share.



Kirby’s total revenues of $611 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $583 million and also improved approximately 23% year over year. The upside was driven by higher revenues at the marine transportation, and distribution and services segments.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.