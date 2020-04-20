Will Coronavirus-Led User Growth Aid Netflix (NFLX) Q1 Earnings?

Netflix NFLX is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 21.



The company’s subscriber growth is expected to have been robust in the to-be-reported quarter due to the coronavirus-induced safe distancing and lockdown norms that drove consumption of media content on the Internet.



Netflix’s strong slate of releases including returning seasons of Sex Education, Altered Carbon, Narcos: Mexico, the Spanish series Elite and Korean historical zombie thriller Kingdom as well as original series like Messiah is a major driving force.



Further, the launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand is expected to have spiked Netflix’s subscriber strength in Asia-Pacific (APAC).





Notably, APAC revenues surged 51% year over year to $418.1 million in fourth-quarter 2019. Moreover, management stated that the mobile plans led to increased user retention in these regions.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International streaming revenues is pegged at $3.09 billion, indicating 30.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the consensus mark for Domestic streaming revenues stands at $2.51 billion, suggesting 21.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Aggressive Spending Amid Competition Hurts Free Cash Flow



Investors expect first-quarter earnings call to provide a sneak peek into Netflix’s content plans and spending strategy.



Courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content and an expanding international footprint, Netflix has been dominating the streaming space despite the launch of new services like Disney+ from Disney DIS and Apple TV+ from Apple AAPL as well as the existing services like Amazon AMZN prime video.



Upcoming rollouts like Comcast’s Peacock and AT&T’s HBO Max are expected to intensify competition.



Additionally, Netflix has been spending aggressively to build its original show portfolio. Moreover, in order to sustain its dominant position, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is spending heavily on marketing activities. This, in turn, is expected to have negatively impacted free cash flow and profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, Netflix reported free cash outflow of $1.67 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $551 million in the previous quarter.





