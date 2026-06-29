Will Constellation's Long-Term Nuclear PPAs Drive Sustainable Growth?

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG benefits from increasing demand for dependable, carbon-free energy from commercial and industrial customers. Its large-scale nuclear fleet, proven operational expertise and ability to structure customized long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) create a durable competitive advantage.



On June 23, 2026, the company announced that it had entered into a long-term PPA with Walmart to provide nearly 176 megawatts (MW) of emissions-free electricity from the Dresden Clean Energy Center in Illinois under two 15-year contracts starting in 2029 and 2030. The agreement highlights the increasing value of existing nuclear assets as businesses seek reliable, carbon-free electricity through long-term power agreements.



Earlier, in June 2025, Constellation signed a 20-year agreement to supply Meta with 1,121 MW of emissions-free nuclear power from the Clinton Clean Energy Center starting in 2027. The deal supports the plant's continued operations, funds upgrades that add 30 MW of capacity and generates $13.5 million in annual tax revenues.



The company's long-term PPA agreements with Meta and Walmart demonstrate the rising importance of its nuclear fleet in meeting growing clean energy demand. Constellation is well-positioned to secure more long-term power agreements as companies accelerate their carbon reduction efforts.



Constellation, by improving the performance of its existing nuclear plants and making strategic investments, will be able to accommodate more PPAs with customers in the long run, which in turn will boost earnings and cash flow.

Long-Term PPAs Drive Future Growth

Long-term PPAs provide stable, predictable revenues, shield companies from wholesale electricity price volatility and facilitate investment in new power generation projects. They also strengthen customer relationships and create opportunities for capacity expansion, ultimately supporting long-term earnings growth and shareholder value.



On Feb. 24, 2026, AES Corporation AES stated that it has entered into a 20-year PPA with Google to develop co-located energy projects for a new data center in Texas.



On Feb. 9, 2026, TotalEnergies TTE announced it has entered into two 15-year power purchase agreements with Google to supply 1 gigawatt of solar power from projects under development in Texas.

CEG’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates an increase of 25.03% and 16.02%, respectively, year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CEG’s Returns on Equity (ROE)

Constellation's trailing-12-month ROE is 16.81%, ahead of the industry average of 7.15%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CEG’s Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have plunged 0.6% against the industry’s 1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CEG’s Zacks Rank

CEG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.