Will ConocoPhillips' (COP) Upstream Business Aid Q1 Earnings?

ConocoPhillips COP is geared to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 5, before the opening bell. Since COP is a leading upstream energy player, a considerable improvement in oil price is likely to have aided the quarterly performance.

Upstream Business

Based on both production and reserves, ConocoPhillips is among the well-known players in the world engaged in exploration and production activities. COP has a strong footprint in prolific plays like the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford shale play and Bakken. From upstream operations spreading across 14 countries, the energy giant reported net earnings of $8.1 billion in 2021.

Q1 Oil Price

In the March quarter of this year, the oil pricing was much higher than the year-ago quarter. The significant improvement was owing to Russia’s violent and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Higher oil price was favorable for the exploration and production activities of ConocoPhillips. The price of natural gas was also healthier, favoring COP’s exploration and production businesses.

Forecast for Q1 Oil & Gas Production

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter crude production is pegged at 932 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D), suggesting an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s 818 MBbl/D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for natural gas production is pegged at 3,247 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), implying an improvement from 3,155 MMcf/d in first-quarter 2021.

Upstream Profit to Improve in Q1

Prices and the production of commodities are the two key parameters determining upstream operations' fate. With oil and gas production likely to have surged, the significant improvement in oil price is expected to have acted as a catalyst. Thus, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) ConocoPhillips’ earnings from the upstream businesses are likely to have improved.

Earnings & Revenue Projections

The solid upstream business is likely to have aided ConocoPhillips’ earnings in the March quarter of 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter earnings of $3.24 per share suggests a massive improvement year over year. The same for sales of $16.5 billion indicates a 55.8% year-over-year increase.

Upcoming Releases of Other Energy Players

Other big energy giants with significant upstream exposure that are gearing up to release or already released quarterly results are Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Chevron Corporation CVX and EOG Resources EOG.

ExxonMobil’s first-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.07 — excluding identified items — missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 but improved from the year-ago profit of 65 cents. ExxonMobil’s total revenues of $90,500 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88,880 million and jumped from the year-earlier $59,147 million.

The lower-than-expected earnings of ExxonMobil, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), were owing to a decline in oil equivalent production. This was partially offset by higher commodity prices and improved refining margins. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Chevron reported adjusted first-quarter earnings per share of $3.36, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 on weaker-than-expected performance by the downstream segment. Precisely, income from the unit totaled $331 million, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $569 million.

However, Chevron’s bottom line compared favorably with the year-earlier quarter's earnings of 90 cents on sharply higher commodity prices.

Chevron, with a Zacks Rank of 2, generated revenues of $54.4 billion. The sales figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47 billion and increased 69.8% year over year.

EOG Resources has an Earnings ESP of 0.89% and a Zacks Rank #1.

EOG Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s earnings is pegged at $3.69 per share, suggesting a massive year-over-year improvement.

