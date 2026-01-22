Will Community Health's $450M Hospital Divestment Reduce Debt Burden?

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH recently announced an important step to strengthen its financial position through an asset sale. A subsidiary of Community Health Systems has agreed to divest its 180-bed Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, AL, along with its related outpatient facilities and medical practices, to Huntsville Hospital Health System. The deal is valued at $450 million.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2026. This sale is notable because the $450 million price tag is higher than the company’s current market value of $433.6 million, making it a major move for CYH, which operates general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Franklin, TN-based Community Health has long carried a high debt burden, creating financial pressure. At the end of the third quarter, it had cash and cash equivalents of $123 million and a long-term debt of $10.6 billion. It has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.6, well above the industry average of 3.9, highlighting its significant reliance on debt. The high debt also increases its interest expense. We expect 2025 net interest expense to rise around 2%.

The latest divestment deal, along with several previous ones, is expected to significantly lower its debt burden, generating significant interest savings and directly improve profit margins. Last December, it completed the divestment of the ambulatory outreach laboratory services in 13 states, to Labcorp for around $194 million cash. In October, 2025, it agreed to sell 80% ownership interests in two Tennessee joint ventures, to VUMC subsidiaries for $600 million. In the same month, it agreed to sell three Pennsylvania hospitals to Tenor Health Foundation affiliates.

CYH’s Price Performance

Community Health’s shares have lost about 3.5% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s gain of 6.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CYH stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical sector are CoDiagnostics CODX, Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD and Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see???the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CODX’s full-year 2025 earnings indicates a 41.9% improvement from the year-ago figure. CoDiagnostics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 11.3%.

The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.07 per share, implying a 37.1% jump from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for MD’s revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UHS’ full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $21.80 per share, implying a 31.3% jump from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $17.4 billion, indicating 9.7% year-over-year growth.

