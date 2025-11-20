Will Comfort Systems' Growing Technology Exposure Support an Edge?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX is expanding its presence in technology-driven projects. This shift is becoming a key part of the company’s growth story. The rise in technology work is reshaping the mix of end markets and creating a broader base of long-term opportunities. This momentum is supported by strong demand across data centers and other high-intensity industrial facilities, areas where the company continues to win new work and deepen customer relationships.



In the first nine months of 2025, Industrial customers represented 65% of total revenues, and technology made up a larger share of this segment. Technology contributed 42% of revenues compared with 32% in the prior year. This shift reflects rising demand for large, complex projects and the company’s ability to execute in markets that require advanced mechanical and electrical capabilities.



At the end of the third quarter, the company reported a record backlog of $9.38 billion, with a same-store backlog of $9.2 billion. These figures represent year-over-year increases of 65.1% and 62%, respectively, supported by particularly strong bookings in technology across both traditional construction and modular operations. This acceleration shows how technology exposure is strengthening visibility and supporting ongoing project flow.



The company noted a solid pipeline of opportunities and potential backlog, aided by substantial advance bookings. With these conditions, the outlook remains positive. The company anticipates continued solid earnings for the rest of 2025 and believes it is well-positioned for ongoing success in 2026. As technology work expands, the company’s exposure to this sector is increasingly shaping a competitive edge.

Competitors Expanding in Technology-Driven Markets

Several peers are also increasing their focus on technology-related construction and services, creating a more competitive landscape for Comfort Systems. EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR are two major competitors operating in similar markets. EMCOR Group is one of the most comparable players, with a large presence in mechanical, electrical and facilities services. The company has been active in data centers, advanced manufacturing and large-scale electrical projects, areas that continue to see strong activity. EMCOR Group’s broad capabilities position it well as technology-driven work grows across the industrial sector.



Quanta is another key competitor with deep exposure to electrical infrastructure and high-demand end markets. The company works extensively on power delivery, grid modernization and utility projects, and has expanded into segments tied to large load customers and high-capacity facilities. This gives Quanta a strong role in supporting technology-linked growth, particularly as demand for energy-intensive and digitally oriented infrastructure increases.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting service provider have trended upward 33.9% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index. The detailed share price performance is shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30.88, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors FIX

FIX’s earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have trended upward over the past 30 days to $26.31 and $30.61 per share, respectively. The estimated figures for 2025 and 2026 imply year-over-year growth of 80.2% and 16.4%, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

