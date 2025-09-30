Will Columbia's Strategic Initiatives and Brand Strength Aid?

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM drives growth through brand elevation, global expansion and disciplined business management. The company is focused on revitalizing its Columbia brand by executing the ACCELERATE growth strategy. The strategy is designed to strengthen brand equity, drive consumer engagement and expand global reach.



Columbia is benefiting from its ACCELERATE strategy, which is designed to elevate the brand, and attract younger, active consumers. This strategy focuses on several consumer-centric shifts, including refining the company’s segmentation framework to better identify growth opportunities. While continuing to serve its loyal customer base with outdoor essentials, Columbia looks to target the fastest-growing segment of the outdoor market.



Columbia is enhancing consumers' perception of the brand through a refreshed creative strategy that brings its unique brand personality to life. The company’s strategy is centered around product innovation. Amid heightened tariff uncertainty, it views this as a strategic opportunity to differentiate its brand, deepen consumer engagement and strengthen market positioning through innovative and authentic storytelling.



Columbia is on track with the rollout of its global marketing platform, which will define the brand’s character and voice in the coming years. In second-quarter 2025, Columbia brand sales rose 8% year over year, supported by strategic product innovation, brand engagement and consumer-focused initiatives. We expect the Columbia brand to report 1.3% higher sales in the current year.



In response to the evolving consumer behavior, Columbia is ramping up its marketing investments as well as prioritizing digital-first and social-first strategies to maximize the efficiency and demand-creation efforts. Backed by a sound balance sheet, international trade expertise and a diversified brand portfolio, the company is navigating near-term challenges alongside executing on long-term priorities.

Columbia’s Peers: Briefing Their Strategies

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL, which is a designer and marketer of premium lifestyle products, benefits from its unique brand portfolio, product innovations and strategic execution of its Next Great Chapter plan. Ralph Lauren is focused on elevating and energizing its lifestyle brand, driving the core and expanding further, and winning in key cities with its consumer ecosystem. RL is focused on elevating its global lifestyle brand positioning to offer premium quality, acquire new consumers and reinforce retention to boost Customer Lifetime Value. The company continues to advance its iconic core products while accelerating growth in high-potential, under-penetrated areas related to consumers’ evolving lifestyles.



Hanesbrands Inc. HBI, which is a designer and manufacturer of apparel essentials for men, women and children in the US and internationally, is executing a focused transformation involving innovation, portfolio optimization and cost discipline. New category launches, coupled with stronger marketing and technology-driven efficiencies, are helping HBI reinvigorate its core brands and broaden its consumer reach. As Hanesbrands continues to streamline operations and invest in growth platforms, it is well-placed to enhance profitability and build a more resilient foundation.



PVH Corp. PVH, which is a branded clothing company, is unlocking growth by revitalizing its core brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, through bold marketing campaigns, global collaborations and sharper product assortments. PVH’s emphasis on its key product growth, digital-first engagement and international expansion is driving stronger consumer resonance across key markets. Its PVH+ Plan focuses on product excellence, consumer engagement, digital expansion and operational efficiencies, driving sustainable profitability. Strategic cost savings, disciplined financial management and a robust licensing business enhance PVH’s competitiveness.

