Will Colgate's Strategic Efforts and Innovation Bolster Growth?

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL is effectively leveraging its pricing power to support growth and mitigate external cost pressures. The company’s productivity program centers on cost savings and efficiency initiatives designed to strengthen its operational foundation. CL’s pricing strategy includes competitive pricing, value-based tactics and price segmentation to address diverse consumer needs while optimizing value.



Colgate sets prices comparable to its competitors, emphasizing the value and benefits of its products, thereby offering a range of prices to suit different consumer budgets. The company is benefiting from key pricing actions, coupled with its funding-the-growth program and other productivity moves, aimed at driving efficiency and expanding margins.



The company is focused on optimizing the global supply chain for greater agility and resilience, leveraging AI and data analytics to refine portfolio and promotional decisions, and prioritizing investments in high-return areas. By balancing core innovation with premiumization, Colgate is positioning itself to capture growth opportunities and reinforce its leadership in daily-use consumer categories.



Colgate continues to prioritize innovation as a key driver of growth across categories, geographies and price tiers. Management highlighted that premium innovation is fueling momentum, with recent launches such as Colgate Miracle Repair serum, EltaMD UV Skin Recovery, and relaunches of Colgate Total, Sanex, Protex, Suavitel, and Hill’s therapeutic lines. Such initiatives are helping strengthen brand health and expand household penetration by bringing consumer-perceived value at every price point.



In Oral Care, the global relaunch of Colgate Total with a full regimen of toothpaste, toothbrush and mouthwash is delivering incremental share gains, particularly in Latin America and Asia. Beyond Oral Care, Colgate’s skincare brands, including EltaMD and PCA Skin, remain growth engines, supported by consumer trade-ups to premium offerings. The company is also accelerating investment in digital, data, analytics and AI to sharpen its innovation model and optimize marketing execution. Such efforts are likely to continue driving sustained growth and profitability.

CL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Colgate’s shares have lost 12.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 8.1% dip.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99X compared with the industry’s average of 19.09X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL’s 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 2.2% and 6.9%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for 2025 and 2026 has been stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Colgate currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chefs' Warehouse’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.6% and 19.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, which is specialized in nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements, starches and nutrition ingredients, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 54.3% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.

Post Holdings POST, which is a consumer-packaged goods holding company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). POST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago number.

