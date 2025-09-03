Will COIN's New Index Combining Mag 7 and Crypto Futures Power Growth?

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN is set to launch a unique equity index future that provides exposure to Mag 7 stocks, as well as crypto futures. The latest move seems aligned with CEO Brian Armstrong’s broader vision of building Coinbase as the industry’s premier “everything exchange.” The new product will be launched on Sept. 22



This equity index futures will provide exposure to Mag 7 stocks like NVIDIA, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Tesla, as well as to Coinbase, along with crypto ETFs, including iShares Bitcoin Trust and iShares Ethereum Trust. Per Coinbase, “We’re diversifying our US derivatives platform beyond single-asset offerings for the first time.”



COIN has been continually pursuing strategic moves, both organic and inorganic, that help it accelerate its trading activities as well as amplify revenues. Recent moves include Derbit buyout, rolling out an integrated decentralized exchange (DEX) trading feature within its main app, launching Base App replacing Coinbase Wallet, directing retirement funds into crypto in Australia, partnering with JPMorgan and PNC Bank to join traditional finance with crypto and many more.



While total trading volume increased 4.9% year over year to 237 million in the second quarter of 2025, total revenues of $1.5 billion increased 3.2% year over year on higher transaction revenues, subscription and services revenues and other revenues. Given these strategic moves, the crypto leader is well poised to retain the momentum.

What About COIN’s Peers?

Robinhood Market HOOD continues to diversify its product base to acquire new clients and gain market share. While in August, Robinhood announced the launch of pro and college football prediction markets, in June 2025, the company launched tokenized stocks in the EU to cater to rising demand for cryptocurrency.



Circle Internet Group CRCL plans to launch Arc, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for capital markets, payments and FX using USDC by year-end. This initiative seeks to broaden USDC’s applications, enhance mainstream adoption and drive sustainable long-term revenue growth.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 23.1% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 49.35, above the industry average of 24.5. But it carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s third-quarter 2025 EPS has moved down 1 cent, while that for fourth-quarter 2025 EPS has witnessed no movement over the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2025 witnessed no movement, while that for 2026 has moved south by 2 cents.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicate year-over-year increases. The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 EPS indicate a decline.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.