Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?

CME Group CME is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%.

Factors to Consider

An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market data and information services is likely to have aided revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating an increase of 5.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Increased volatility driving higher volumes is likely to have benefited clearing and transaction fees. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for clearing and transaction fees is pegged at $995 million, indicating an increase of 4.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Recently, CME Group reported solid average daily volume (ADV) for 2022. ADV of record 23.3 million contracts increased 19% year over year, driven by growth in Equity Index of 39% and Foreign Exchange products of 24%.



Market data and information services revenues are likely to have increased owing to price increases for certain device fees. The consensus estimate for market data and information services is pegged at $154 million, indicating an increase of 8.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Expenses are likely to have decreased in the to-be-reported quarter due to lower compensation and benefits, technology, reduced professional fees and outside services, amortization of purchased intangibles, lower depreciation and amortization.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.90, indicating an increase of 14.5% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CME Group this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: CME Group has an Earnings ESP of +0.05%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some stocks worth considering from the finance sector with a perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:



AssetMark Financial AMK has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, indicating an increase of 33.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



AMK’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in the other one.



Ares Capital ARCC has an Earnings ESP of +8.28% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 56 cents, implying a decline of 7.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



ARCC’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters, missed in one and met estimates in one.



Credicorp BAP has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.92, indicating an increase of 18.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



BAP’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters, while missing in the other two.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

