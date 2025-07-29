Will Cloud Results Boost Microsoft Earnings?

The 2025 Q2 earnings season picks up considerable steam this week, with a wide variety of S&P 500 companies reporting results. Headlining the docket are several Mag 7 members, a list that includes Microsoft MSFT.

A peer, Alphabet GOOGL, already revealed its quarterly results, whose Cloud performance was largely positive and pleased the market. Given Microsoft’s reliance on cloud performance, let’s take a closer look at what to expect from the fellow tech titan.

Alphabet Impresses

Alphabet’s results were largely positive, with Google Cloud revenue soaring 32% year-over-year to $13.6 billion. The growth rate reflected a nice acceleration, with operating income in the segment also more than doubling YoY.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, GOOGL upped its capital expenditures (CapEx) guidance for its current fiscal year to $85 billion, up $10 billion from the prior mark. The increased spend remains aimed toward the data center and broader AI infrastructure buildout, a theme we’ll likely see discussed in MSFT’s and AMZN’s upcoming releases too.

Up 1.5% YTD, Alphabet shares have lagged the S&P 500 but nonetheless saw a nice charge higher following the latest release.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft Earnings Loom

EPS and sales expectations for MSFT’s upcoming release have largely remained unchanged, with the titan expected to see 14% EPS growth on 14% higher sales. While revisions haven’t budged much, the stability here in the revisions trends is still a positive takeaway, with the YoY growth rates also remaining sizable.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft Cloud and AI strength drove its latest set of strong results, with Microsoft Cloud revenue soaring 20% year-over-year to $42.4 billion. Demand has remained strong for the tech titan, with commentary alluding to the trend remaining for years to come.

Importantly, its Intelligent Cloud (includes Azure) revenue totaled a strong $26.8 billion, up 21% from the year-ago period. For the period to be reported, the Zacks Consensus estimate for Intelligent Cloud revenue stands at $28.9 billion.

Putting Everything Together

The 2025 Q2 earnings season picks up notable steam this week, with several Mag 7 members on the docket. Microsoft MSFT is among the bunch, whose cloud results and capex commentary will be watched intently.

A peer, Alphabet GOOGL, already delivered its quarterly results, with its cloud performance largely positive and providing decent read-throughs of what to expect from MSFT. Alphabet also upped its capex guidance, suggesting that MSFT might just do the same given the current AI frenzy.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.