Will Cloud Edge Solution Further Solidify MA's Asia Pacific Presence?

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently announced a significant enhancement to its network services in Asia Pacific, allowing banks and fintech companies to onboard up to four times faster using Mastercard Cloud Edge. This cloud-based connectivity solution, developed in collaboration with major cloud providers including Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), enables streamlined deployment of modern payment capabilities while offering greater agility and cost efficiency to financial institutions.

Mastercard Cloud Edge is currently available in Asia Pacific markets, such as India, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and Thailand, as well as across the United States, Canada, and select regions in Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Africa.

The Mastercard Cloud Edge platform provides seamless, private network access powered by the scale of the cloud, helping organizations avoid dependence on single IT infrastructures or legacy on-premises systems. It accelerates the development of financial solutions by ensuring compliance with regional data storage regulations, while also reducing capital expenditure and maintenance costs by removing the need for physical data centers. Cloud Edge additionally enables access to advanced payment technologies, such as Mastercard’s Transaction APIs, which are developed using ISO 20022-standardized payloads.

The latest initiative seems to be a timely one since the fintech sector is rapidly expanding. A major driver of this acceleration is the Asia Pacific region, where emerging markets are leveraging cloud computing to unlock significant value. Therefore, increased adoption of Mastercard Cloud Edge is expected to bolster MA’s customer base in Asia Pacific and boost revenues that the tech giant derives from its value-added services and solutions suite. This revenue component reported 16% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2025.

How are Mastercard’s Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors, Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL, continue to benefit from an upgraded payment solutions portfolio.

Visa offers a robust and comprehensive payment solutions suite, including Visa Direct, which enables real-time money movement across more than 11 billion endpoints, including cards, bank accounts and digital wallets; Visa Commercial Solutions for businesses of all sizes; and value-added services like fraud prevention, tokenization and data analytics.

PayPal offers a comprehensive payment solutions suite, which includes branded checkout experiences like PayPal and Venmo, unbranded processing via Braintree and PayPal Complete Payments, buy now pay later options, in-person point-of-sale systems through Zettle, and P2P payments via PayPal, Venmo and Xoom.

MA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation

Shares of Mastercard have gained 26.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 25.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, higher than the industry’s 22.82.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates for MA Witness Northward Movement

Mastercard is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased 0.6% to $15.98 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 has risen 0.2% to $18.65.

The consensus estimates for MA’s 2025 and 2026 EPS and revenues indicate year-over-year increases.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.