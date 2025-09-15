Will Church & Dwight's Innovation & Global Expansion Fuel Growth?

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD continues to strengthen its market position through a robust brand portfolio, strategic pricing and ongoing innovation. The company is benefiting from a portfolio of trusted consumer brands, including Arm & Hammer, OxiClean, Hero, Batiste and Therabreath, which support steady revenue growth across diverse categories.



The Batiste brand continues to be a global leader in dry shampoo and the introduction of Batiste Light expands the dry shampoo line. The Hero brand also continues to expand with innovative skincare patches and solutions, reinforcing Church & Dwight’s growth trajectory. As everyday essentials, CHD’s household and personal care brands maintain steady demand regardless of economic uncertainty.



The company is also enhancing its gummy vitamin offerings with reformulated products, improved taste profiles and new variants, including Power Plus and sugar-free options. Church & Dwight is focused on the revitalization efforts with multiple innovations and branding programs. CHD is positioned well for sustained growth beyond its traditional categories, supporting the long-term prospects.



Church & Dwight’s prudent acquisitions have bolstered its position in key product categories and expanded its market reach. In July, the company concluded the acquisition of Touchland, which is the fastest-growing brand in the hand sanitizer category in the United States. Touchland recorded solid growth in the second quarter of 2025, outpacing the category and expanding share. Church & Dwight adds Touchland as its eighth power brand.



Church & Dwight continues to expand its international presence by leveraging its high-growth brands, and adapting marketing and innovation strategies to meet the consumer needs. CHD’s International segment delivered strong results in the second quarter, with organic sales increasing 4.8%, primarily driven by higher volumes. Aforesaid endeavors, coupled with the expansion of direct-to-consumer platforms and the optimization of omnichannel capabilities, position Church & Dwight to capitalize on the shift toward online shopping.

CHD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Church & Dwight’s shares have lost 11.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 4.4% drop.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CHD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43X compared with the industry’s average of 19.86X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHD’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 0.9% and 7.6%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for 2025 and 2026 has been stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Church & Dwight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

