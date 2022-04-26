Will Chevron's (CVX) Q1 Earnings Reverse the Previous Miss?

Chevron Corporation CVX is set to release first-quarter results before the opening bell on Apr 29. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $3.36 per share on revenues of $46.5 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the American energy biggie’s performance in the March quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Chevron’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last-reported quarter, the San Ramon, CA-based integrated player missed the consensus on weaker-than-expected performance by both segments. Precisely, income from the Upstream and the Downstream units totaled $5.2 billion and $760 million, respectively, below their Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.3 billion and $1 billion. Chevron had reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.56, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55 cents. However, revenues of $48.1 billion generated by the firm come in above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45 billion on the back of sharply higher commodity prices.



Chevron beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed in the others, which resulted in an earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Chevron Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Chevron Corporation price-eps-surprise | Chevron Corporation Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line has been revised 4% upward in the last seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 273.3% improvement year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests a 45.2% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Chevron is expected to have benefited from the surge in oil and natural gas realizations. As a reflection of this price boost, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter average sales price for crude is pegged at $86 per barrel, up significantly from a year earlier when the company had fetched $48 in the United States and $56 overseas. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter average sales price for natural gas is pegged at $5.75 per thousand cubic feet compared to $2.15 (U.S.) and $4.72 (international) in the corresponding period of 2021. The year-over-year improvement in realizations has most likely buoyed Chevron’s upstream segment revenues and cash flows. As a matter of fact, for the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upstream unit is pegged at a profit of $6.5 billion, indicating a massive jump from the prior-year quarter’s income of $2.4 billion.



CVX is also expected to have reaped the reward of a better macro environment in its downstream (or refining) unit. With post-pandemic demand recovery driving margins higher, the company should see segment earnings surge year over year. Echoing Chevron’s healthy downstream dynamics, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s income is projected at $569 million. The number suggests an overwhelming increase from the paltry profit of $5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Why a Likely Positive Surprise?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Chevron this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Chevron has an Earnings ESP of +2.88% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Chevron is not the only energy company looking up this earnings cycle. Here are some other firms from the space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:



Devon Energy Corporation DVN has an Earnings ESP of +4.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 2.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



For 2022, DVN has a projected earnings growth rate of 123.2%. Valued at around $38.6 billion, Devon Energy has surged around 174.2% in a year.



Murphy USA MUSA has an Earnings ESP of +18.49% and is Zacks #2 Ranked. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 3.



MUSA is valued at around $5.9 billion. The company topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 24.6% in the trailing four quarters. Murphy USA has gained around 73.5% in a year.



ExxonMobil XOM has an Earnings ESP of +1.83% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Apr 29.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM’s 2022 earnings has been revised 36.6% upward over the past 60 days. The company topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 5.8% in the trailing four quarters. ExxonMobil has gained around 55.9% in a year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.