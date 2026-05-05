Will Celsius Holdings Stock Extend Its Earnings Beat Streak in Q1?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH is likely to witness top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $755.22 million, indicating growth of 129.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 29 cents a share, which implies a 61.1% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CELH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average.

Celsius Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence CELH’s Upcoming Results

Celsius Holdings is expected to deliver strong year-over-year revenue growth in first-quarter 2026, supported by its multi-brand energy portfolio and favorable demand trends. The company’s expansion beyond its core CELSIUS brand into Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy has broadened its consumer reach and strengthened its position in the fast-growing energy drink market. This diversified portfolio enables the company to target multiple demographics and consumption occasions, supporting sustained top-line momentum.



CELH’s strategic partnership with PepsiCo (PEP) remains a key growth catalyst, enhancing distribution capabilities and in-store execution. Increased distribution points and expanding shelf space, particularly in convenience and large-format retail, are likely to have supported higher shipments and consumption trends during the quarter. Celsius’ focus on innovation is another driver, with new flavors, product formats and limited-time offerings helping attract new consumers and boost repeat purchases.



Celsius Holdings’ marketing strategy, including digital engagement and influencer-led campaigns, is strengthening brand awareness and loyalty. These efforts, combined with increasing penetration and consumption frequency, are expected to have contributed to solid sales growth.



CELH’s bottom line is likely to have benefited from higher sales volumes and cost-saving efforts. The company has been improving efficiencies in sourcing, freight and manufacturing while using a disciplined pricing and promotion strategy. However, ongoing integration work and distribution changes within the PepsiCo system may have caused timing gaps between shipments and underlying consumption trends.

Earnings Whispers for CELH

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Celsius Holdings this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



Celsius Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



BJ's Wholesale Club BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.74% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $5.39 billion, which indicates 4.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.05, which implies a decline of 7.9% year over year. BJ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT currently has an Earnings ESP of +25.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $291.02 million, which suggests nearly 10.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 6 cents, which implies a 33.3% decrease year over year. FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of about 50%, on average.



Shake Shak Inc. SHAK currently has an Earnings ESP of +19.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $371.44 million, which calls for a 15.8% rise from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Shake Shak’s quarterly earnings per share of 11 cents implies a decrease of 21.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. SHAK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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