Will CD Rates Continue to Go Up in 2023?

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates seven times in 2022 in an attempt to combat inflation, a fight that has proved daunting. Continuing its hawkish stance in 2023, the Fed raised rates at the first two Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings of the year. However, there have been questions on whether the Fed will ease off the rate hikes for the remainder of the year. This also calls into question whether certificates of deposit (CD) rates will continue to rise throughout the year.

When the Fed raises interest rates, banks tend to increase CD rates as well. But it is unclear for how long exactly the Fed will continue to raise rates.

In February this year, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points to an adjusted 4.5% to 4.75%. And in March, the Fed raised rates again by another 25 basis points to an adjusted 4.75% to 5%. Indications point to more rate hikes in 2023. But experts are debating just how many.

During the March FOMC meeting amid Summary Economic Projections (SEP) suggesting the need for just one more rate hike this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested he will continue to raise rates if necessary but foresees "credit tightening," a cut-back in bank lending that itself could help tame inflation and obviate the need for many more rate hikes.

Whether or not several more rate hikes happen in 2023, Powell did indicate that a rate cut is not in the Fed's current plans for this year based on relatively slow growth in the economy, along with a gradual rebalancing of supply and demand in the labor market.

With the Fed rate hike reaching 4.75% in February and then 5% in March, combined with Powell's comments during March's FOMC meeting, signs point to the Fed raising rates at least once more this year. And as we get near the midway point of 2023, CD rates are increasing as well. Some banks, as of this writing, are offering yields of 5% or higher on short-term CD rates.

Whether CD rates stay that high for the remainder of the year remains to be seen. But in the present, it may be an enticing option for those who want to deposit some cash in the short term and land a CD rate that has a high yield.

Many signs point to the Fed raising interest rates in 2023. On top of that, Powell doesn't believe in cutting rates in the near future. That likely spells good news for those who want to take advantage of high CD rates in the present. However, the market can always change and cause the Fed to alter its course. A financial advisor can help you navigate your portfolio to reach your savings goals throughout 2023 and beyond.

