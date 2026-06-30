Will Carnival's New Princess Ships Strengthen Long-Term Growth?

Carnival Corporation Ltd. CCL is reinforcing its long-term growth strategy through disciplined fleet expansion rather than aggressive capacity additions. While near-term demand has been affected by geopolitical tensions in Europe, management remains focused on investments that can enhance earnings power over the next decade.

A major highlight from the latestearnings callwas Carnival's order for three new Princess Cruises ships, scheduled for delivery in 2035, 2038 and 2039. These vessels will build on the success of the Sphere Class platform, with Sun Princess and Star Princess already delivering strong guest satisfaction and commercial performance. Importantly, the company reiterated that it does not intend to accelerate ship deliveries beyond the measured pace of one to two new ships annually, reflecting a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Beyond new ships, Carnival is investing heavily in modernizing its existing fleet through programs such as AIDA Evolution and Holland America Evolution. These upgrades are designed to improve onboard experiences, create additional revenue opportunities and enhance operating efficiency. Management also noted that refurbishment projects are expected to generate attractive returns, while cabin additions can pay for themselves within just a few years.

The company is complementing its fleet investments with expanded destination offerings, including Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, to strengthen itinerary appeal and drive higher guest spending. Combined with record booking levels for 2027, continued cost discipline and growing financial flexibility, Carnival appears well positioned to benefit once temporary geopolitical headwinds ease. If demand remains resilient, the new Princess ships and ongoing fleet enhancements could provide a meaningful boost to the company's long-term revenue growth, profitability and shareholder value.

Can Fleet Investments Keep Carnival Ahead in the Cruise Race?

Carnival's strategy of combining selective newbuild orders with fleet modernization puts it in direct competition with peers like Royal Caribbean RCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH, both of which are investing to capture growing cruise demand.

Royal Caribbean continues to expand the premium fleet with larger, experience-focused ships and destination investments, helping it command strong pricing and onboard spending. Its emphasis on innovative vessels and exclusive private destinations has strengthened Royal Caribbean’s customer loyalty, setting a high benchmark for the industry.

Norwegian Cruise Line, meanwhile, is refreshing its fleet with next-generation ships while enhancing onboard offerings and premium experiences. The company is also focusing on operational efficiency and higher-value itineraries to improve profitability.

Carnival's approach differs by maintaining disciplined capacity growth while extracting greater returns from both new and existing ships. Investments in the Princess fleet, ship modernization programs and exclusive destinations such as Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay aim to enhance guest experiences without significantly increasing supply. If these initiatives continue to support pricing power and higher onboard spending, Carnival could strengthen its competitive position and deliver sustainable long-term growth despite intense industry competition.

CCL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Carnival have gained 1.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 3.5%.

Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, CCL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96X, below the industry average of 17.2X.

P/E (F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s 2026 sales and earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 3.9% and a decline of 2.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have decreased in the past 30 days.



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CCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.