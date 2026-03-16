Will Capesize Market Strength Lead SHIP Stock to Higher Highs?

Seanergy Maritime SHIP, a dry bulk shipping company, is benefiting from the positive sentiment surrounding the Capesize market. Capesize bulk carriers like SHIP are well-positioned and are likely to perform well going forward, mainly driven by strong demand for iron ore and bauxite. The recent rally in dry bulk rates is likely to continue. The boost in long-haul iron ore and bauxite demand bodes well for capesize owners, as iron ore accounts for the vast majority of capesize cargoes.

The recent inauguration of Guinea’s massive Simandou iron ore mine, the world’s largest-ever mining venture, is a key development and likely to go a long way in boosting Cargo-Mile demand.

Recently, Seanergy Maritime announced the acquisition of two Capesize vessels and the sale of M/V Squireship, enhancing its fleet and capital strategy. The shipping company agreed with an unrelated third party in Japan to acquire a 181,500-dwt scrubber-fitted Capesize newbuilding vessel, which will be constructed at a top-tier Japanese shipyard with prompt delivery. The vessel is expected to be delivered between the second and third quarters of 2027.

Furthermore, Seanergy Maritime has signed a 10-year bareboat-in contract for another 181,500-dwt scrubber-fitted Capesize dry bulk vessel, which will also be built at the same first-class Japanese shipyard. Delivery of this vessel is anticipated in the first quarter of 2029. Seanergy Maritime will have the option to purchase this vessel starting from the end of the fifth year through the end of the charter period.

The total acquisition cost for the two vessels is estimated to be approximately $158 million, assuming the option to purchase the second vessel is exercised at the end of the 10-year charter period and excluding interest payments related to the bareboat arrangement.

Seanergy Maritime believes that securing a 2027 delivery slot from a leading Japanese shipyard represents a highly compelling strategic opportunity, particularly given the limited availability of near-term shipbuilding slots and the anticipated strong demand for modern Capesize vessels in both the near and medium term. Additionally, the structure of the second Japanese Capesize vessel offers fleet renewal flexibility while preserving capital allocation flexibility.

Highlighting the strong growth in Capesize demand, Brazil’s iron ore exports reached a record level in 2025, rising 7.1% year over year, significantly outpacing the 2.2% growth in global iron ore volumes recorded a year earlier. Meanwhile, bauxite exports increased 18% year over year in 2024, with volume growth expected to continue in the current year.

Miners’ outlook for 2026 also indicates further increases in shipment volumes. Brazil and West Africa are projected to account for the majority of this growth, which is likely to drive higher Capesize ton-mile demand. In addition, China’s strategic shift toward higher value-added steel products is expected to support stronger demand for high-grade iron ore.

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is a prominent operator in the dry bulk shipping industry, with substantial exposure to Capesize vessels. Star Bulk is well-positioned to capitalize on the anticipated growth in this segment in 2026.

Star Bulk’s growth prospects are expected to be supported by limited fleet supply, increasing long-haul iron ore exports from West Africa — particularly from the Simandou project — as well as expanding bauxite trade. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. GNK is also likely to be aided by the upside potential of Capesize vessels. Long-haul iron ore shipments to Asia and increasing demand from new mining projects are driving growth at Genco Shipping. In a bid to modernize the fleet, improve its efficiency and reduce maintenance costs, Genco Shipping has sold older, less efficient Capesize vessels and reinvested in younger, scrubber-fitted vessels.

SHIP’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of SHIP have gained in double digits over the past six months. Courtesy of the upbeat performance, SHIP’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation-Shipping industry over the same time frame.

6- Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SHIP trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 1.38X. SHIP is inexpensive compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 and 2027 has remained stable in the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SHIP's Zacks Rank

SHIP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





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Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.