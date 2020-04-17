Will Campbell (CPB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Campbell Soup (CPB) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Campbell, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.66 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +17.86% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Campbell has increased 16.08% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $2.75 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +19.57%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Campbell. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 5.36%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Campbell earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Campbell have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 7.6% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

