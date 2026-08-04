Will the Calavo Deal Transform Mission Produce's Growth Path?

Mission Produce, Inc.’s AVO acquisition of Calavo Growers marks a pivotal step in the company's long-term growth strategy, potentially strengthening its competitive position across the avocado value chain. While AVO faced margin pressure in the second quarter due to an oversupplied avocado market, management believes the acquisition meaningfully expands its operational capabilities, enhances customer service and creates new avenues for profitable growth. Rather than being just a scale play, the transaction positions the company to diversify beyond fresh avocados and build a broader fresh-food platform.



The strategic benefits appear compelling. By adding Calavo's packing facilities, Mission Produce expects to better manage periods of elevated avocado supply, reduce reliance on third-party packing and improve its ability to match fruit sizes with customer demand. The combined network should also strengthen relationships with large retail and foodservice customers by offering a more reliable year-round supply across North America. Beyond fresh produce, Calavo's prepared foods business, including guacamole and ready-to-eat products, provides Mission Produce with exposure to an attractive adjacent market that carries a higher-margin profile and broadens its growth opportunities.



Management expects the transaction to generate at least $25 million in annualized cost synergies within 18 months by eliminating redundant operations and streamlining SG&A expenses, with savings beginning to emerge in the fiscal fourth quarter and accelerating through fiscal 2027. Beyond cost reductions, the company also sees opportunities to expand prepared foods internationally, deepen customer relationships and grow its foodservice presence by leveraging the combined platform. Successful execution of the integration remains the key factor, but if Mission Produce delivers on these initiatives, the Calavo acquisition could become a meaningful driver of long-term earnings growth and shareholder value.

Corteva and Dole Build on Innovation, Scale & Market Leadership

Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE are positioned to benefit from rising demand for agricultural productivity and fresh, healthy foods, supported by innovation, global scale and operational efficiency.



Corteva is one of the world's leading agriculture companies, focused on providing farmers with advanced seed genetics, crop-protection products and digital agriculture solutions. Through its strong portfolio of Pioneer seeds and innovative herbicides, fungicides and insecticides, the company helps improve crop yields while addressing evolving challenges such as pest resistance and climate variability. Corteva continues to strengthen its long-term growth prospects through new product launches, biological solutions and precision agriculture technologies while expanding its global footprint across key farming regions. Its emphasis on research and development, coupled with disciplined capital allocation, positions the company to benefit from sustained demand for agricultural productivity.



Dole is a global leader in fresh produce, operating across the sourcing, production, distribution and marketing of fruits and vegetables. The company has a diversified portfolio that includes bananas, pineapples, berries, avocados, packaged salads and fresh vegetables, serving retail, wholesale and foodservice customers worldwide. Dole's vertically integrated supply chain enables it to manage product quality, costs and logistics efficiently while responding to changing consumer demand for healthy, fresh foods. The company remains focused on improving operational efficiency, optimizing its product mix and expanding higher-margin categories, supported by strategic investments in supply chain capabilities and sustainability initiatives.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have lost 6.1% in the last three months compared with the industry’s fall of 4.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12X, above the industry’s average of 14.55X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 35.44%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 66.7%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.