Will BYD's LiDAR-Equipped Seagull Boost EV Competition?

BYD Company Limited BYDDY has officially launched the 2026 Seagull in China, with the updated model becoming the first A00-class electric vehicle to feature a roof-mounted LiDAR system. Starting at 69,900 yuan ($10,300), the vehicle’s price climbs to 85,900 yuan for premium variants. Overseas, the Seagull is sold under alternative names, such as Dolphin Surf in Europe and Dolphin Mini in several other regions. The model became the fifth highest-selling EV globally in 2025, with close to 450,000 units delivered.

The Seagull is available with an optional God’s Eye B advanced driver-assistance system featuring LiDAR technology. The system is offered exclusively on the 305 km Freedom Edition and the 405 km Flying Edition, priced at 90,900 yuan ($13,400) and 97,900 yuan ($14,400), respectively, with the LiDAR package included. Both LiDAR-equipped variants remain below the 100,000-yuan threshold.

The God’s Eye B system supports city navigation-assist functions. The vehicle can autonomously recognize traffic lights and read countdown timers, while also handling road conditions such as roundabouts and full-scenario detours. The system further supports navigation on autopilot in both urban areas and highways, along with automated parking functions. It runs on NVIDIA’s Drive Orin chip and delivers up to 254 TOPS of computing power.

The 2026 Seagull continues to use an electric motor with a maximum power output of 55 kW. It comes with two battery pack options, 30.08 kWh and 38.88 kWh, providing CLTC driving ranges of 305 km and 405 km, respectively. The vehicle measures 3,780 mm in length, 1,715 mm in width, and 1,540 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

The cabin includes a newly added beige interior theme and an upgraded 12.8-inch floating center console screen, along with features such as 50W wireless phone charging and automatic air conditioning. The new features improve overall comfort and convenience without compromising the Seagull’s affordability.

The Seagull remains an important model in BYD’s Ocean lineup, with cumulative sales reaching 529,537 units in 2025, making it one of the top-selling vehicles in the Chinese market. The introduction of LiDAR-enabled variants in this entry-level segment highlights BYD’s move to bring advanced driver assistance technology into more affordable EVs, which could increase competition in the price-sensitive market.

Byd Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Byd Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Byd Co., Ltd. Quote

BYDDY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BYDDY currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Polaris PII, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Cummins CMI and Federal Signal FSS,both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PII’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 2.3%. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 6 cents and 8 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8.6% and 19.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved $2.34 and $1.59, respectively, over the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’ 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 20.7% and 16.8%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 23 cents and 16 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.

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