Will Business Loans Get More Expensive In 2023?

People are questioning the state of the economy as chatter about a possible recession in 2023 looms. Unfortunately, no one has a definitive answer, which may be unsettling for some—especially business owners thinking about borrowing money.

Business loans can help eligible business owners borrow funds to cover company-related purchases and operating expenses. There are no plans to change how business loan funds can be used as we move into 2023. However, there is one aspect that may change: the overall cost of taking out a business loan.

Business Loan Rates in 2023

While lenders calculate business loan rates based on factors that are largely within your control, including your credit score, industry and business revenue, they also consider an element that’s out of your control: market conditions.

Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has consistently increased rates with hopes to slow down inflation. The Fed has raised interest rates by 75 basis points in four consecutive meetings and has increased the rate six times overall throughout the year, as of November 2022. These rate hikes are likely to bleed into 2023.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released a projection during its September meeting that showed the federal funds rate topping out around 4.6% next year. However, other market observers have different opinions. The CME Group FedWatch tool shows an almost 50% chance of rates sitting between 4.75% and 5% by February 2023.

The goal of these rate hikes is to curb inflation; however, that comes with a cost. When the Fed increases rates, so do lenders. This means you can expect to see business loan rates move in tandem with the Fed rate increases, making business loans more expensive in 2023. Variable-rate loans may also become riskier since rates are expected to continue growing.

Keep your eyes peeled for future rate hikes and use a business loan calculator before applying to understand how much it’ll cost you to take out a business loan.

Other Business Loan Fees to Consider

Interest rates aren’t the only fee that increases the cost of borrowing a business loan. When you’re searching for a business loan, confirm the fee structure with the lender. Lenders may charge the following fees in addition to interest:

Origination fees. Lenders charge this fee for processing and underwriting your application. Some lenders charge no origination fees, but others charge a flat fee or a percentage of the loan amount.

Lenders charge this fee for processing and underwriting your application. Some lenders charge no origination fees, but others charge a flat fee or a percentage of the loan amount. Prepayment penalties. Some lenders charge a fee if you pay off your loan before the end of your term. Take this into consideration when comparing different offers and lenders, especially if you plan on paying your loan down as soon as possible.

Some lenders charge a fee if you pay off your loan before the end of your term. Take this into consideration when comparing different offers and lenders, especially if you plan on paying your loan down as soon as possible. Service fees. You may find lenders that charge a service fee to manage and administrate the loan. Some lenders charge a one-time fee while others charge an annual or monthly service fee.

You may find lenders that charge a service fee to manage and administrate the loan. Some lenders charge a one-time fee while others charge an annual or monthly service fee. Guarantee fees. This fee only applies to U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The SBA charges this fee on all 7(a) loans it guarantees. While lenders are responsible for this fee, they may pass it down to the borrower in the loan transaction.

This fee only applies to U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The SBA charges this fee on all 7(a) loans it guarantees. While lenders are responsible for this fee, they may pass it down to the borrower in the loan transaction. Packaging fees. Lenders charge packaging fees when they organize your documents and prep your application. This fee is typically standard when you apply for an SBA loan through a lending platform like Funding Circle.

How to Find Business Loans in 2023

Business loans are most commonly found through traditional banks and online lenders. However, online lenders often offer more flexible qualification requirements than traditional banks and may disburse funds within 24 to 48 business hours. Online business loans typically range from $5,000 to $500,000, but some lenders, such as Biz2Credit, offer loans up to $6 million.

What’s more, you can also find lenders that offer business loans for bad credit, making financing accessible to a wide range of business owners. However, because your credit score plays a large role in the interest rate you receive, prospective borrowers with bad credit typically receive higher interest rates.

Your credit score, business revenue and desired loan amount can help determine which business loan is best for you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.