Will Build-A-Bear's Balance Sheet Strength Fuel More Buybacks?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.’s BBW balance sheet strength provides it with enough headroom to continue aggressive buybacks. BBW ended the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with $39.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. This was up 55.4% compared to the prior-year period, while maintaining a debt-free position and unused revolving credit facility.



During the first half of 2025, $13.1 million was returned to shareholders through dividends ($5.8 million) and stock repurchases ($7.3 million), supported by strong operating cash flow and margin expansion. Since the end of the second quarter through Aug. 27, BBW has repurchased shares worth $1.6 million. The company still has roughly $80.3 million remaining under its $100 million repurchase authorization announced last September.



CFO Voin Todorovic emphasized that the robust cash generation and absence of leverage enhance flexibility to pursue both shareholder returns and long-term investments.



Free cash flow strength has been a defining feature of Build-A-Bear’s financial story, benefiting from its asset-light operating model, steady profitability and disciplined expense management. With record pretax income and expanding EBITDA margins, the company’s ability to self-fund capital priorities remains solid. Pre-tax income was up 32.7% to $15.3 million, with pre-tax margin expanding 200 basis points to 12.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Given its historical capital discipline, Build-A-Bear’s fortified balance sheet appears well-positioned to sustain an active buyback cadence, reinforcing management’s confidence in the company’s intrinsic value.

What Latest Metrics Say About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear, which competes with Walmart Inc. WMT and Target Corporation TGT, has surged 66.3% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 2.9%. While shares of Walmart have rallied 25%, Target has declined 45.7% in the aforementioned period.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Build-A-Bear's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 14.17, lower than the industry’s ratio of 17.45. BBW carries a Value Score of B.



Build-A-Bear is trading at a discount to Walmart (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 36.14) but at a premium to Target (11.02).





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Build-A-Bear's current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 7.4% and 6.9%, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.