Will Brown & Brown Pull Off a Surprise This Earnings Season?

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2025 results on April 28, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, indicating 11.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.30 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO’s first-quarter earnings has moved up 0.7% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 14%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

What the Zacks Model Unveils for BRO

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Brown & Brown this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) that increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Brown & Brown has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% at present. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.31 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Brown & Brown, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Brown & Brown, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Brown & Brown, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Brown & Brown currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors Likely to Shape Q1 Results of BRO

Core commissions and fees are likely to have benefited from net new and renewal business, reflecting organic revenue growth, acquisitions, increase from the impact of Foreign Currency Translation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate are both pegged at $1.3 billion.



Profit-sharing contingent commissions are likely to have increased owing to improved underwriting results, overall growth of the business and recent acquisitions. We expect net investment income to be $55.3 million in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $42.4 million.



Net investment income is expected to have benefited from higher average interest rates and cash balances. We expect net investment income to be $32.1 million in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $19.3 million.



Growth from all lines of business through a combination of improving new business, solid retention, rate increases and modest exposure unit expansion is likely to have aided organic revenues in the Retail segment. We expect organic revenues to be $843.2 million in the to-be-reported quarter.



Improving new business, good retention, as well as rate increases for most lines of coverage across property, general liability and professional liability, are likely to have aided organic revenues in the Wholesale Brokerage segment. We expect organic revenues to be $143.7 million in the to-be-reported quarter.



Expenses are expected to have increased because of higher employee compensation and benefits, other operating expenses, amortization, depreciation and interest expenses. We estimate the metric to be $905.2 million.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.57, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AJG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and matched in one.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.37, indicating a decline of 44% from the year-ago reported figure.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.



Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.59, indicating an increase of 45.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



PLMR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.

