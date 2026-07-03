Will Briumvi's Strength Continue to Aid TGTX's Top Line in Q2?

TG Therapeutics’ TGTX sole marketed drug, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy), has been witnessing strong sales growth since its launch. The company’s top line primarily comprises product sales from Briumvi, along with royalty and other revenues.

Briumvi, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (“RMS”) in December 2022. The drug is also approved in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland and certain other countries.

Briumvi, which remains a key contributor to the company’s revenues, has been witnessing strong demand in recent quarters. It generated sales of $201.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a 68.2% year-over-year increase. Importantly, Briumvi's net product sales in the United States were $194.8 million in the first quarter, increasing 63% year over year. Sales of the drug came in ahead of management’s guided range of $185-$190 million.

The strong demand for Briumvi is expected to continue to drive TGTX’s top line in the second quarter. The company expects Briumvi's net sales in the United States to be $220 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Several label expansion studies evaluating Briumvi in other autoimmune diseases are currently underway.

While these programs are still in the early stages, the successful development of Briumvi across additional indications could enable TG Therapeutics to address a broader patient population and support long-term revenue growth.

TGTX’s Competition in the Target Market

TG Therapeutics faces intense competition from established big pharma companies like Roche RHHBY and Novartis NVS, which command a significant share of the multiple sclerosis (MS) market.

Roche's Ocrevus is one of the market leaders in MS, supported by its dual indication for both relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS). Meanwhile, Novartis' Kesimpta, a subcutaneous therapy approved for RMS, continues to witness strong uptake.

Sales of both RHHBY's Ocrevus and NVS' Kesimpta increased in the last reported quarter. This momentum is expected to have continued in the second quarter of 2026, driven by sustained demand for both therapies.

With numerous approved therapies already available and several more in development, competition in the MS market continues to intensify.

TGTX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Year to date, shares of TG Therapeutics have rallied 78.9% compared with the industry’s 6.2% rise. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, TG Therapeutics is trading at a premium to the industry. Going by the price/book ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 14.00, higher than 3.64 for the industry. The stock is, however, trading below its five-year mean of 14.45.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings per share has increased from $1.26 to $1.50 over the past 60 days. During the same time frame, estimates for 2027 earnings per share have moved up from $2.45 to $2.75.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TGTX Zacks Rank

TG Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.