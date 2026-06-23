Will BP's New Organizational Structure Drive Efficiency & Returns?

BP plc BP is undergoing a major organizational restructuring effective July 1, 2026, simplifying its business from the existing three-segment structure to two core segments — Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream division will combine oil and gas exploration, development, production, upstream joint ventures, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage (CCS) businesses under a single structure. Meanwhile, the Downstream segment will integrate refining, pipelines, terminals, mobility, convenience, biofuels, aviation, hydrogen and Castrol operations. Management believes this streamlined structure will reduce organizational complexity and improve accountability across the company.

The new model is expected to accelerate decision-making and strengthen operational execution. By consolidating similar activities under two focused business units, BP can allocate capital more efficiently and better align resources with strategic priorities. The restructuring should also enhance coordination across the value chain, helping the company identify operational synergies and improve overall profitability. Supply, Trading and Shipping will continue operating across both segments, enabling BP to optimize commodity flows and capture additional value from its integrated energy system.

The reorganization supports BP’s broader strategy of simplifying its portfolio, maintaining capital discipline and strengthening balance sheet. The company expects the new structure to improve performance, drive cost efficiencies and support sustainable earnings growth over time. BP's renewable businesses will adopt a more capital-light approach, which could enhance returns while limiting investment risk. Overall, the restructuring positions BP to become a more agile, efficient and shareholder-focused energy company capable of delivering stronger long-term value and returns.

BP Joins CVE & YPF With a Similar Organizational Structure

Similar to BP’s recent restructuring, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) and YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) share comparable organizational frameworks.

Operating across Canada and the United States, Cenovus manages a diversified portfolio of oil sands, conventional assets, offshore operations and refining facilities. CVE’s business is structured into Upstream, Downstream and Corporate & Eliminations segments, creating a diversified earnings base. This integrated structure supports resilient cash-flow generation and has enabled Cenovus to raise its dividend annually for the past six years while continuing to return capital to shareholders.

Based in Argentina, YPF is rapidly developing the massive Vaca Muerta shale basin to boost crude production. YPF operates through two segments — Upstream and Midstream & Downstream — providing exposure across the energy value chain. This integrated business model has generated strong cash flows, enabling YPF to repay approximately $750 million of debt during the first four months of 2026 while lowering future debt maturities and reducing its cost of debt.

BP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

BP's shares have gained 31.2% over the past year compared with 24.6% growth of the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, BP trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 2.99X. This is below the broader industry average of 6.07X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s 2026 earnings has remained constant over the past seven days.



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BP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.