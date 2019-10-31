Will Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Deliver a Beat in Q2 Earnings?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH will report second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell.

In the fiscal first quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 15.3%. It has a trailing four quarter average positive surprise of 14.4%.

We observe that the company's shares have gained a massive 59.2% year to date, outperforming the 40.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.77 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.6%. Continued strong client demand and increase in headcount are expected to have driven the company’s top line. In first-quarter fiscal 2020, revenues of $1.83 billion increased 10.8% year over year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Revenue (TTM)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation revenue-ttm | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote

The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at 70 cents, indicating year-over-year increase of 2.9%. Top-line growth, strong contract level performance and operational management are likely to have benefited the bottom line. In first-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted EPS of 83 cents improved 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Booz Allen this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Booz Allen has an Earnings ESP of +3.69% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings:

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. CORE has an Earnings ESP of +1.82% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. FLT has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank #3.

