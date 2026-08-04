Will BOOT's Raised Fiscal 2027 Outlook Hold as Tariff Refunds Fade?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT raised its fiscal 2027 earnings outlook after a first-quarter beat, but the quality of that increase matters. Tariff refunds supplied a large, temporary margin lift that will largely disappear after the second quarter.



The outlook can still hold if new stores remain productive, underlying product margins keep improving and e-commerce demand offsets softer store traffic. July’s slowdown makes those operating drivers more important.

BOOT's First-Quarter Beat Reset Fiscal 2027

First-quarter earnings of $2.29 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 by 35.5% and increased 31.6% year over year. Sales advanced 17.7% to $593.5 million, 2% above the consensus mark, as new stores and positive comparable sales supported growth.



Management raised fiscal 2027 earnings guidance to $8.80-$9.23 per share from $8.21-$8.64. Total sales are projected at $2.58-$2.63 billion, with 70 store openings expected to support 14-16% sales growth.

Boot Barn's Tariff Refund Boost Will Fade

The first-quarter merchandise margin included a 250-basis-point benefit from $14.7 million of tariff refunds. The refunds added 38 cents to quarterly earnings per share, making them a meaningful contributor to the reported gain.



That benefit drops to an expected $2.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the second quarter and $0.7 million, or 2 cents, in the third. No refund benefit is expected in the fourth quarter, so later-period earnings will depend more heavily on normal product economics and expense control.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

BOOT's Core Product Margins Are Improving

Excluding refunds, first-quarter product margin expanded 60 basis points. Scale benefits, discounted inventory purchases, better full-price selling and assortment execution supported the improvement, even as freight created a 90-basis-point headwind.



Management expects merchandise margin to continue improving and projects about 60 basis points of expansion excluding refunds for fiscal 2027. That forecast is central to the raised outlook because exclusive-brand penetration is expected to remain roughly flat or slightly lower.



Peer context shows why execution matters. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK manages footwear and lifestyle brands including HOKA, UGG and Teva, while Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW operates brands such as Merrell and Saucony. Both compete for consumer attention across footwear and apparel categories.

Boot Barn's July Traffic Tests the Outlook

Consolidated same-store sales were flat during the first four weeks of the second quarter. Retail store comparable sales declined 1.2%, while e-commerce comparable sales increased 10.7%, preserving a clear digital growth advantage.



The early-quarter pace trails the full-year target for 2-4% consolidated comparable-sales growth. Management attributed the slowdown partly to fewer western lifestyle events, concerts and traffic disruption tied to World Cup broadcasts, but sustained weakness would pressure occupancy leverage as new stores open.



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BOOT's Earnings Signals Still Lean Positive

The raised outlook remains achievable, but the margin mix must shift from refunds to repeatable operating gains. Product-margin improvement, new-store productivity and double-digit digital growth can support the plan, while traffic and occupancy costs are the clearest near-term tests.



BOOT currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Growth Score of B, Value Score of B and VGM Score of B complement that rank, while the Momentum Score of C signals less favorable price-based timing than the company’s earnings and valuation characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings rose 7.3% over the past four weeks, reinforcing the positive revision trend behind the rank. Investors should still watch post-refund earnings quality, retail traffic and expansion-related costs before assuming the first-quarter pace will persist.

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