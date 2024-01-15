Will Bitcoin ETFs Challenge Gold?

The SEC has approved the first set of bitcoin ETFs this week following a long review process. Multiple ETFs began trading on Thursday to prevent any firm from having a first-mover advantage. So far, the iShares Bitcoin Trust is the leader in terms of inflows followed by the Bitwise bitcoin ETF and the Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF.

This may adversely affect demand for gold as investors will have another option to diversify portfolios. According to Joy Yang, the Global Head of Index Product Management at MarketVector Indexes, these new ETFs will likely result in gold remaining range bound around current prices due to less interest from investors. She believes it could be similar to 2021 when gold underperformed during the bull market in cryptocurrencies.

Still, she doesn’t see gold falling below $2,000 in 2024 and is bullish on it in the longer-term due to geopolitical risks and economic and financial uncertainty. And she acknowledges that gold has more upside if the Fed is forced to cut more aggressively than currently anticipated.

Overall, gold and bitcoin have many similarities despite one being less than 2 decades old, while the other has been around since the dawn of humanity. And both are ‘stores of value’ relative to currencies and offer protection against inflation.

Finsum: Approval of multiple bitcoin ETFs is expected in the coming weeks. This is likely to have a negative impact on gold demand as investors will have another option to diversify their portfolios.

