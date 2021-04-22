Will BBBY's Stock Rebound After A 15% Drop Last Week?

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock (NASDAQ: BBBY), a home goods retailer, has declined by almost 15% over the last five trading days (one week) and currently stands at around $25. The company’s stock dropped in the last week after releasing a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report. BBBY’s total sales declined 15% year-over-year in Q4, even after adjusting for the sale of several non-core retail brands over the past year, and missed consensus estimates by $30 million. However, the company saw an easy year-over-year comparison for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) which grew 5% y-o-y and also beat consensus estimates by 9 cents. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned a marginal growth over the last five days. Now, is BBBY stock poised to decline further? We believe the company remains fundamentally overvalued and there could be room for more drop in the stock. Specifically, there is a 53% chance of a fall in BBBY’s stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on BBBY‘s Stock Chances of Fall for more details.

5D: BBBY -15%, vs. S&P500 1.1%; Underperformed market (2% likelihood event)

10D: BBBY -12%, vs. S&P500 2.3%; Underperformed market (7% likelihood event)

21D: BBBY -18%, vs. S&P500 6.5%; Underperformed market (6% likelihood event)

