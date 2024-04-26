Will Bank of Japan Intervene in USD/JPY, and What That Means for Investors

My start in the world of financial markets came in interbank foreign exchange. That was back in the days when central banks regularly intervened in forex markets and usually got their way, up until what became known as “Black Wednesday,” when the market defeated the Bank of England’s attempts to prop up the Pound (GDP).

I was working on a Sterling Mark desk on Black Wednesday and have vivid memories of the chaos and excitement after the Old Lady finally gave in to market pressure. We knew that not only had we made a lot of money as the currency fell out of bed, but we had also changed the market’s perception of central bank intervention forever. (You can read a more detailed, personal account of that day here if it interests you).

So, when a forex story hits the mainstream financial media, and particularly when it involves the prospect of central bank intervention, it always piques my interest. As such, I have been following the saga around the Yen (JPY) for a while now. The Japanese currency has fallen to its lowest level against the Dollar (USD) in decades, and earlier this week, the currency pair hit the 155 level that many traders had forecast would trigger Bank of Japan involvement.

That prompts three questions. Why might the bank of Japan intervene, will they, and if so, can they succeed in reversing the market?

As for why they might get involved, a weak currency creates problems beyond just a wounding of national pride, although that is sometimes tied up in the political desire to protect a country’s money. It makes imports more expensive, for one thing, which will then in turn negatively impact a nation’s trade balance.

Conversely, that means that it can make exports more competitive, but for a country like Japan that typically imports raw materials and exports finished goods, that isn’t always the case.

A weak currency can also reduce demand for a government’s debt, pushing interest rates higher than their desired level, which can then strangle growth. Over the last couple of years, Japan has, after decades of stagnation, finally started to post some economic growth, so anything that threatens that is seen as a potential problem.

The answer to the second question -- will the BOJ intervene -- is a bit easier. It is yes. In fact, according to some reports, they may have already begun doing so. For me, as an old school forex guy, the idea that there is some question about whether or not the BOJ has been involved in the market seems a bit strange. When central banks of old intervened, they did so loudly and proudly, believing that the more people that knew they were involved, the more impactful that involvement would be.

However, after Black Wednesday, that changed. Central bank intervention lost its aura of invincibility and became seen as a sign that the market was on the right track, leading central banks to intervene less openly, trying to impact supply and demand rather than sentiment. Still, albeit somewhat stealthily, the BOJ seems to have already started to sell USD/JPY.

If so, then the third question, whether or not the intervention will be successful, is already answered, at least in the short term. If the BOJ did start selling at the 155 level as most thought they would then, as the 5-day chart for USD/JPY below shows, they failed miserably. If anything, the buying of Dollars against the Yen increased in pace once 155 was broken:

That doesn’t mean that they won’t succeed in the long run. The post-Black Wednesday style of stealthy intervention makes an immediate reaction to central bank involvement in a market less likely, but the constant drip, drip, drip of Dollars into the market will eventually have an impact. At some point, even elevated demand in a massive market such as forex can be offset by supply, and the Bank of Japan certainly has plenty of Dollars to throw at this problem.

From their perspective, there are good reasons for the BOJ to intervene in an attempt to slow the move up in USD/JPY, most notably not allowing growth to be slowed, and it looks as though they already have done just that. For now, the threat of intervention and even its actuality if they have sold, has not had the desired effect. Rather, traders have taken the typical post-Black Wednesday view, that intervention is a reason to buy more, not to stop buying.

However, the nature of intervention has changed. There is rarely, if ever, an immediate panic when central banks get involved these days. They know that, and they therefore know that increasing supply takes time. If they stick with it, they will probably ultimately move the currency in their desired direction, so while traders can continue to push USD/JPY a little higher from here, the end is in sight.

