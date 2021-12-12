Will Axon's Expansion to the Consumer Market Be Worth the Risk?

Under CEO Patrick Smith's confident direction, Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) is in a good position to take its products straight to consumers.

In this segment of "Industry Focus" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 1, Motley Fool Analyst Emily Flippen chats with Fool contributor Brian Stoffel about Axon's expansion plans.

Emily Flippen: I know that we don't have a lot of information in this. Management has given us virtually nothing about what it means to go to the consumer market for Axon. But when you think about the potential for liability, do you think the opportunity payoff is worth the risk?

Brian Stoffel: I think that they've got so much experience. There have been so many court cases that Axon has already been in. The people who have been there for those court cases are still there. So the chance of Smith bringing these to the consumer without thinking about that rounds to zero. So it's not something I'm worried about now. If he wasn't there, there was someone else who was a hired hand that came in, then that would be a different story.

