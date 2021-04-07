Will Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Avenue Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2020, Avenue Therapeutics had cash of US$3.1m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$4.6m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 8 months from December 2020. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Avenue Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:ATXI Debt to Equity History April 7th 2021

Avenue Therapeutics didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. The 82% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months could be interpreted as a sign that management are worried about running out of cash. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Avenue Therapeutics Raise Cash?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Avenue Therapeutics' cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Avenue Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$101m and burnt through US$4.6m last year, which is 4.6% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Avenue Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Avenue Therapeutics' cash burn reduction was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Avenue Therapeutics' situation. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for Avenue Therapeutics that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

