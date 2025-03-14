Will Auvelity & Other Drugs Aid AXSM's Growth Amid Stiff Competition?

Axsome Therapeutics’ AXSM Auvelity (AXS-05) was launched in the United States in 2022 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), making it the first approved drug in the company’s portfolio.

Auvelity generated sales worth $291.4 million in 2024, reflecting an increase of 124% year over year in the United States. Sales of the drug are being driven by an increase in unit sales volume and the momentum is likely to continue in 2025.

Axsome is also working to expand the label of Auvelity for the larger commercial opportunity in other central nervous system (CNS) disorders like Alzheimer’s disease (AD) agitation and smoking cessation.

Auvelity & Sunosi Aid AXSM

Axsome plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) for AXS-05 in AD agitation to the FDA in the second half of 2025. The company also plans to initiate a phase II/III pivotal study on AXS-05 for smoking cessation later in 2025.

The successful development and potential approval of Auvelity in additional indications will help the drug address a broader patient population and drive sales further.

Axsome acquired U.S. rights to Sunosi, a commercialized drug targeting narcolepsy, from Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ in 2022. It began selling Sunosi in the U.S. market in May 2022 and in certain international markets in November 2022.

Jazz had received approval for Sunosi as a treatment for narcolepsy in 2019.

JAZZ is entitled to receive a high single-digit royalty from Axsome on net sales of Sunosi in the United States. AXSM out-licensed its ex-U.S. marketing rights of Sunosi to Pharmanovia in February 2023.

Sunosi has become an important revenue driver for Axsome since its acquisition from Jazz. The drug generated sales worth $94.3 million in 2024, reflecting an increase of 26% on a year-over-year basis.

Axsome is evaluating Sunosi in separate phase III studies for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), MDD, binge eating disorder and excessive sleepiness associated with shift work disorder.

Top-line data from the FOCUS study and the PARADIGM study, evaluating Sunosi for treating ADHD and MDD, respectively, are expected to be released later in the first quarter of 2025.

New Drugs Approvals an Added Boost for AXSM

In January 2025, the FDA approved Axsome’s Symbravo (meloxicam and rizatriptan) or AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. The company expects to launch Symbravo in the United States in about four months. The approval has diversified Axsome’s commercial portfolio and should boost the company’s growth prospects.

This apart, Axsome is nearing two potential approvals for its other pipeline candidates. The company plans to submit an NDA to the FDA seeking approval of AXS-14 for the treatment of fibromyalgia later in the first quarter of 2025.

Axsome also plans to submit an NDA for AXS-12 for treating cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy to the FDA in the second half of 2025.

The steady performance of Auvelity and Sunosi, along with the recent drug approval and encouraging pipeline progress, should maintain momentum for Axsome.

Stiff Competition for AXSM's Products

Though Axsome is riding on the success of Auvelity and Sunosi, competition looms large in the target market as many companies are developing treatments to address various CNS disorders. One such company is Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD, which currently markets its lead drug, Nuplazid (pimavanserin).

ACAD’s Nuplazid is the first and only drug approved by the FDA for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Acadia is also developing other pipeline candidates targeting various other CNS disorders. Sunosi is also likely to face competition from Jazz’s sleep disorder drugs, which hold a strong market share.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.