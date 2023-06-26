Will Augmented Reality Augment Apple’s Returns?

One of the world’s most innovative tech companies just debuted a new product in recent days – the Apple Vision Pro. This is a spatial computer headset that blends virtual and actual realities together, creating an augmented reality. Apple is having a go at pricing this new device around $3,500. Will consumers bite at this new tech device? Or will it turn out to be a bust for this tech giant?

Innovate or Retreat to Oblivion

It’s been a few years since Apple Inc. (APPL) debuted an entirely original product. There have been various product updates and modifications to the existing product line, but one could make a strong argument that the last meaningful product launch was the Apple Watch back in 2016. In hindsight, it turned out that 2016 was an exceptional buying opportunity in Apple. But can the Vision Pro bring the same bullish fortunes as the Apple Watch did then?

Fortunately for Apple, its future prospects aren’t entirely dependent on a successful Vision Pro launch, although bulls will want to see this manifest in some way, shape, or form. Another major revenue stream for Apple is its services line, which carries a whopping margin of 71% compared to its products that have a margin of 37%. Thus, bulls should be able to find solace in this ballooning segment of the business.

Traders seeking to bet on Apple’s bullish case may consider Direxion’s Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (Ticker: AAPU), which looks to track, before fees and expenses, 150% of the daily performance of Apple common stock (Ticker: AAPL).

Below is a daily chart of AAPL as of June 8, 2023.

[caption id="attachment_524256" align="aligncenter" width="624"] Source: TradingView.com[/caption]

Candlestick charts display the high and low (the stick) and the open and close price (the body) of a security for a specific period. If the body is filled, it means the close was lower than the open. If the body is empty, it means the close was higher than the open.

Will the Consumer Actually Bite?

It all comes down to discretionary spending and the health of the consumer for a company like Apple, especially when consumption represents approximately 70% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States. Fortunately, Apple has access to the world’s market, but it’s well-known that if the U.S. economy catches a cold, the world economy gets pneumonia.

Ultimately, the launch of Vision Pro ties into the whole artificial intelligence (AI) market craze. Market observers may argue that the trade is becoming crowded in the near-term, and perhaps industry adoption may not take effect as soon as some may believe.

For traders that remain skeptical about Apple’s new product launch, as well as the health of the consumer, consider Direxion’s Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: AAPD), which looks to track, before fees and expenses, 100% of the inverse of the daily performance of Apple common stock (Ticker: AAPL).

Keeping the Big Picture in Mind

Traders looking for less concentrated exposure may find opportunities with other Direxion funds. The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (Ticker: TECL) and Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (Ticker: TECS) seek to track 300% or -300%, respectively, before fees and expenses, of the daily performance of the Technology Select Sector Index*.

Direxion even offers traders funds to speculate in the AI-space. The Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicle Bull 2X Shares (Ticker: EVAV) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the Indxx US Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index*. There’s also the Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (Ticker: UBOT), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index*.

