Will ASTS' Deployment of First Five Commercial Satellites Aid Shares?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS has effectively deployed its initial set of five commercial satellites. The company highlighted that the BlueBird 1-5 satellites represent the largest commercial communications arrays to be sent into low Earth orbit.



In July 2024, AST SpaceMobile announced the completion of these five satellites. The BlueBird satellites are all set for commercial operations and collaborations with the U.S. government as essential technical tasks have been wrapped up ahead of schedule.



Utilizing large phased array antennas, AST SpaceMobile's technology is backed by more than 3,450 patents and patent-pending claims. This design aims to deliver worldwide cellular coverage by eradicating dead zones and providing space-based broadband to areas that lack service. By connecting directly to standard smartphones at broadband speeds, these advanced phased arrays eliminate the need for special equipment, enhancing current mobile networks while ensuring seamless use of existing mobile phones.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Price and Consensus

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Quote

Furthermore, its technology brings considerable benefits for government applications, featuring a dual-use capability catering to communication and non-communication needs. This forward-thinking strategy allows the company to provide sophisticated space-based solutions designed for diverse strategic objectives. By ensuring scalable, secure and reliable connectivity, AST SpaceMobile effectively meets the demands of various government missions.



In September 2024, AST SpaceMobile launched these first five commercial satellites in collaboration with one of the leading wireless service providers, AT&T. This milestone builds on a definitive agreement between them established in May 2024, which extends until 2030.



Through this recent deployment of satellites, the company aims to expand its service reach nationwide, utilizing more than 5,600 cells on premium low-band spectrum through further collaborations with major operators such as AT&T, Verizon and Vodafone. This expansion is expected to boost ASTS shares in the long run.



Based in Texas, AST SpaceMobile is developing a space-based cellular broadband network that operates directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, leveraging its extensive portfolio of intellectual property and patents.

ASTS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

ASTS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have skyrocketed 690.7% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 67.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, BlackBerry Limited BB and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. BB & UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas SSNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Double-digit year-over-year revenue growth across Cybersecurity and IoT businesses is boosting Blackberry’s performance. It delivered an earnings surprise of 131.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, BB pulled off an earnings surprise of 100%.



Ubiquiti’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving market changes, helps it overcome challenges and maximize growth. UI delivered an earnings surprise of 4.2% in the last reported quarter.



SS&C Technologies Holdings delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. It delivered an earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, SSNC pulled off an earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.