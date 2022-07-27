Will AstraZeneca (AZN) Deliver a Beat This Earnings Season?

We expect AstraZeneca AZN to beat expectations when it reports second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 29, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.47%.

AstraZeneca topped earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters. AZN has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.32%, on average.

AstraZeneca’s stock has risen 13.6% this year so far compared with an increase of 3.6% for the industry



Factors to Consider

Sales of AstraZeneca’s key medicines, mainly cancer drugs — Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi — and diabetes medicine Farxiga are expected to have driven the company’s top line in the second quarter backed by strong demand trends. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Farxiga is $697 million, $1.36 billion, $668, million and $1.0 billion, respectively.

AstraZeneca’s COVID products, COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria and new antibody cocktail medicine Evusheld are likely to have been key contributors to the top line.

AstraZeneca’s other drugs, Fasenra, Calquence and newer products, triple combo COPD treatment Breztri and lupus drug, Saphnelo (anifrolumab) are likely to have contributed to sales growth in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fasenra is $365 million.

Product sales of some drugs like Brilinta/Brilique and Pulmicort in the past few quarters were hurt due to COVID-related disruptions. The trend is likely to have continued in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brilinta/Brilique and Pulmicort are $379 million and $187 million, respectively.

Sales of AstraZeneca’s major legacy drugs have been declining due to rising generic competition. The trend is likely to have continued in the second quarter.

Sales of AstraZeneca’s Rare Disease drugs like Soliris and Ultomiris, which were added following the Alexion acquisition, are also expected to have been higher and might have contributed to the top line.

Overall, sales in China are likely to have been hurt due to pricing pressure associated with the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) and volume-based procurement (VBP) programs. The pandemic is likely to have continued to hurt diagnosis and treatment rates of cancer medicines, possibly offset by strong growth in ex-China emerging markets.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for AstraZeneca in the to-be-reported quarter. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for a likely positive surprise. This is the case here, as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP: AstraZeneca’s Earnings ESP is +1.38% as the Most Accurate Estimate of 79 cents is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: AstraZeneca has a Zacks Rank #3

