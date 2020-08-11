Will Astec Industries (ASTE) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Astec Industries (ASTE) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of equipment for building, paving and mining is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Astec Industries, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.11 per share, which is a change of -35.29% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, three estimates have moved higher for Astec Industries compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 260%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $2.55 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +64.52% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, three estimates have moved up for Astec Industries versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 96.15% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Astec Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Astec Industries have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 18.2% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.