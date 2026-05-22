Will ASML's High-NA Rollout Strengthen AI Chip Leadership?

ASML Holdings ASML expects its first chips made with High-NA machines to be ready soon. It is one of the most strategically important companies in the global semiconductor ecosystem. The company has a solid dominance in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems.



High Numerical Aperture or NA machines are next-generation lithography systems designed to print nanometer-scale patterns for advanced AI, logic and memory chips. By increasing the numerical aperture from 0.33 in previous EUV generations to 0.55, High-NA technology enables greater transistor density and improved chip performance. This advancement further reinforces ASML’s dominance in cutting-edge lithography at a time when AI-driven computing demand is accelerating rapidly. Intel has already emerged as an early adopter of the technology, while SK Hynix has also signaled plans to incorporate High-NA systems into its manufacturing roadmap.



Notably, each High-NA machine would cost about $400 million. The technology is now progressing from the R&D validation stage into early production deployment. Per ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet, “The machine will reduce costs for patterning or creating the circuitry of the most advanced chips for both logic and memory applications.”



If High-NA chips prove successful and adoption expands over time, each High-NA shipment will increase revenue per system, create maintenance and service opportunities, and strengthen switching barriers for ASML. With rising EUV demand, ASML Holdings stands to transition from merely the dominant lithography supplier to the indispensable infrastructure provider for the AI semiconductor era.

What About ASML’s Peers

KLA Corporation KLAC leads the semiconductor process control industry by developing breakthrough inspection and metrology systems, electron-beam technologies and AI-driven defect classification software. KLAC’s inventions ensure the yield and reliability of complex AI chips, advanced packaging and IC substrates.



Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT has recently introduced breakthrough technologies to supercharge AI compute, enhance 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) logic transistors, advance High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and revolutionize advanced chip packaging.

ASML’s Price Performance

Shares of ASML Holdings have gained 52% year to date, outperforming the industry.



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ASML’s Expensive Valuation

The stock appears undervalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 38.5, lower than the industry average of 38.52.



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Upward Estimate Movement for ASML

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 EPS witnessed no movement in the last 30 days.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML’s 2026 and 2027 EPS witnessed northbound movement in the last 30 day





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The consensus estimates for ASML’s 2026 and 2027 revenues and earnings indicate year-over-year increases.



ASML stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.