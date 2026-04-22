Will Asceniv Deliver for ADMA in the Upcoming Quarterly Results?

ADMA Biologics ADMA specializes in plasma-based therapies used to treat immune disorders and help prevent certain infections. Its flagship product, Asceniv, is an intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy derived from human plasma and enriched with naturally occurring antibodies. It is approved for treating primary immunodeficiency disease (PIDD) in both adults and adolescents.

The company delivered strong financial performance in 2025, with total revenues reaching $510.2 million, marking a 20% increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily fueled by rising demand for Asceniv, which generated $363 million in sales, up 51% year over year. The surge reflects increasing adoption among physicians, broader payer coverage and growing patient usage.

Looking ahead, ADMA sees continued momentum for Asceniv, supported by expanding insurance coverage, sustained demand and improved confidence in plasma supply. These factors are expected to drive accelerated revenue growth into 2026.

Asceniv is produced using ADMA’s proprietary plasma sourcing and manufacturing process, which combines standard donor plasma with plasma containing high levels of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) antibodies. This is enabled by the company’s patented donor screening and microneutralization testing methods, giving it a differentiated edge.

On the supply side, ADMA strengthens its position in 2025 through solid performance from third-party suppliers and new agreements providing access to more than 280 plasma collection centers. This significantly enhances the company’s long-term production capacity.

Management views Asceniv as still early in its penetration of a large market opportunity, positioning it as a key long-term growth driver. Reflecting this confidence, ADMA projects revenues to surpass $635 million in 2026 and exceed $775 million in 2027.

Competition in the Plasma Therapy Market

ADMA Biologics competes with Grifols GRFS and Takeda TAK for plasma-derived products.

GRFS is a leading producer of plasma derivatives globally, ranking among the three largest producers in the industry in terms of total sales, alongside Takeda and CSL Group. The main plasma products that Grifols manufactures are IG, Factor VIII, Alpha 1 (A1PI) and albumin. Grifols also manufactures intramuscular (hyperimmune) immunoglobulins (IGs), ATIII, Factor IX and plasma thromboplastin component.

GRFS has a strong presence in various segments of the plasma derivatives industry, including A1PI, IG and albumin, aided by its dominant position in plasma collection centers and fractionation capacity.

Takeda’s broad immunoglobulin portfolio includes Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Gammagard Liquid and Gammagard Liquid ECR. The company is developing next-generation IG products with 20% facilitated SCIG (TAK-881). It is also pursuing other early-stage opportunities (e.g., hypersialylated Immunoglobulin [hsIgG]) that would diversify its portfolio further.

ADMA’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of ADMA have lost 40.9% year to date against the industry’s gain of 2.5%.



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From a valuation perspective, ADMA is expensive at this moment. Going by the price/sales ratio, ADMA’s shares currently trade at 3.90x forward sales, higher than its mean of 3.71and the industry’s mean of 2.08x.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA’s 2026 earnings per share has moved south to 93 cents in the past 60 days while that for 2027 has remained stable at $1.34.



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ADMA currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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