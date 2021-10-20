Will Arvinas Stock Rebound After A 12% Drop In A Month?

The stock price of Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN), a biopharmaceuticals company focused on oncology treatments based on targeted protein degradation, reached an all-time high of $108 in July of this year before a sell-off drove the stock price down over 21% to its current level of around $85. ARVN stock has fallen 12% over the last twenty-one trading days, after a rise in bond yields, along with rising inflationary concerns, led to a drop in growth stocks, including ARVN, CRSP, NTLA and EDIT, among others. There has been no company-specific announcement that may warrant a decline in ARVN stock.

However, now that ARVN stock has seen a fall of 12% in a month, will it continue its downward trajectory, or is a rise imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a high chance of a rise in ARVN stock over the next month. Out of 161 instances in the last three years that ARVN stock saw a twenty-one day fall of 12% or more, 117 of them resulted in ARVN stock rising over the subsequent one month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 117 out of 161, or about 73% chance of a rise in ARVN stock over the coming month . See our analysis on Arvinas Stock Chance of A Rise for more details.

So, if this follows historical performance, it is likely that ARVN stock will rise to higher levels going forward. Also, Arvinas Stock Return summarizes ARVN stock performance and chances of its rise or decline, among other metrics that matter.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last five years data

After moving 4.1% or more over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 57% of the occasions.

After moving 0.2% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 55% of the occasions

After moving -12% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 73% of the occasions.

Arvinas (ARVN) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: PCRX highest at 6.7%; PRGO lowest at -1.5%

Ten-Day Return: PCRX highest at 9.5%; PRGO lowest at -7.1%

Twenty-One Day Return: ALKS highest at 5.2%; ARVN lowest at -12%

