Stocks

Will Arvinas Stock Rebound After A 12% Drop In A Month?

Contributor
Trefis Team Trefis
Published

The stock price of Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN), a biopharmaceuticals company focused on oncology treatments based on targeted protein degradation, reached an all-time high of $108 in July of this year before a sell-off drove the stock price down over 21% to its current level of around $85. ARVN stock has fallen 12% over the last twenty-one trading days, after a rise in bond yields, along with rising inflationary concerns, led to a drop in growth stocks, including ARVN, CRSP, NTLA and EDIT, among others. There has been no company-specific announcement that may warrant a decline in ARVN stock.

However, now that ARVN stock has seen a fall of 12% in a month, will it continue its downward trajectory, or is a rise imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a high chance of a rise in ARVN stock over the next monthOut of 161 instances in the last three years that ARVN stock saw a twenty-one day fall of 12% or more, 117 of them resulted in ARVN stock rising over the subsequent one month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 117 out of 161, or about 73% chance of a rise in ARVN stock over the coming month. See our analysis on Arvinas Stock Chance of A Rise for more details.

So, if this follows historical performance, it is likely that ARVN stock will rise to higher levels going forward. Also, Arvinas Stock Return summarizes ARVN stock performance and chances of its rise or decline, among other metrics that matter.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last five years data

  • After moving 4.1% or more over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 57% of the occasions.
  • After moving 0.2% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 55% of the occasions
  • After moving -12% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 73% of the occasions.

Arvinas (ARVN) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

  • Five-Day Return: PCRX highest at 6.7%; PRGO lowest at -1.5%
  • Ten-Day Return: PCRX highest at 9.5%; PRGO lowest at -7.1%
  • Twenty-One Day Return: ALKS highest at 5.2%; ARVN lowest at -12%

 Johnson & Johnson vs. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since 2016.

Trefis  Market-Beating Portfolios Trefis  Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARVN

Other Topics

US Markets Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    What Age Group Trades Most Frequently?

    What age group trades most frequently? DriveWealth President Julie Coin discusses trends from Q3 2021 in retail investing from around the world

    2 days ago

    Trefis

    Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.

    Learn More

    More from Trefis

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular